Winter Juniors Qualifier Katie Cross Verbally Commits to Kansas

Katie Cross, a senior at Lake Washington High School in Kirkland, Washington, has verbally committed to The University of Kansas for 2020-21. She will join prospective teammates Brooke Dalbey, Ellie Wehrmann, Emma Walker, and Taylor Conley in the class of 2024.

“With exceptional athlete support, amazing staff, deeply rooted traditions and an excellent academic experience there was no other place for me than KU! I am in love with the team culture and the beautiful campus in Lawrence, Kansas. I can’t wait to be a Jayhawk, Rock Chalk!”

As a freshman at the 2016 Washington Girls 3A State Championships, Cross placed 5th in the 100 back with a school-record time of 58.06. She then took a year off of high school swimming to concentrate on club swimming at Bellevue Club Swim Team. She later explained to the Kirkland Reporter, “It was more of a year of focusing on my strokes and focusing on my technique, speed and all that good stuff. So then when I came back, I would be even better.” The strategy paid off. As a junior, she took 4th in the 100 back (57.07) and 4th in the 100 free (52.75) at the 2018 WIAA Girls 3A State Championships. She also led off the 3rd-place medley relay with a 26.14 backstroke and anchored the 3rd-place 400 free relay in 52.52.

Cross is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 back and a Futures qualifier in breast, free, and IM. She competed at 2018 Winter Juniors West in the 100/200 back and 200 IM. The Bellevue Club Swim Team took second in the girls’ meet, and the boys and girls combined finished second overall. The following week, Cross earned PBs in the 50 back and 50 free at Washington State Senior Short Course Championships. She notched a PB in the 100 breast at Federal Way Sectionals in March.

Cross has a lot of versatility and, with her improving breaststroke, could develop into a 200 IM-100 back-200 back asset for the Jayhawks. Backstrokers Manon Manning (53.70/1:57.52), Dewi Blose (54.66/1:59.75), Sydnie Horne (55.80/1:59.77), and Lauryn Parrish (56.86/1:57.99) will still be in Lawrence when Cross arrives, as will IMers Kate Steward, Dannie Dilsaver, Paige Riekhof, and Kaitlyn Witt.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.01

100 back – 55.57

200 back – 2:01.95

100 breast – 1:05.64

200 IM – 2:08.17

50 free – 24.33

100 free – 52.75

