Gold Tops Black 109-83 in Iowa Intrasquad Battle

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa swimming and diving team held its annual intrasquad meet Saturday at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, where the gold team posted a 109-83 victory.

EVENT BREAKDOWN

The Black team started out hot with wins in the women’s 200-medley relay (1:47.79) and men’s 200-medley relay (1:31.48). Freshman Millie Sansome (1:52.88) and senior Allyssa Fluit (1:53.01) continued the streak of wins with a 1-2 finish in 200 free.

The gold team retaliated during the men’s 200 free, putting sophomores Aleksey Tarasenko (1:40.27) and Mateusz Arndt (1:42.03) on top. Sophomore Lauren McDougall edged out junior Sarah Schemmel by .02 hundredths of a second in the 50 free to take the event in a time of 23.91.

The gold Hawkeyes started a dominating run during the men’s 50 free with seniors Will Scott (20.78) and Steve Fiolic (21.00) taking the top two spots. Juniors Kelsey Drake (2:07.30) and Lexi Horner (2:10.46) continued the trend in the 200 IM.

The black team pushed back in the men’s 200 IM with sophomores Anze Fers Erzen (1:53.89) and Dolan Craine (1:54.91) coming out on top. The men’s and women’s diver 50 free was a clean sweep for gold, with senior Thelma Strandberg (31.52), sophomore Sam Tamborski (32.72), and freshman Mohamed Neuman (26.25) all taking tops spots in the respective events.

Drake took the top spot again for the gold team in the 100 fly with a time of 55.94 followed by senior Amy Lenderink for the black team in a time of 1:01.33. Seniors Michael Tenney (49.50) and John Colin (53.23) took the 100 fly for the gold team.

McDougall brought black back in contention with a win in the 100 free (51.60) before Tarasenko (45.27) and Steve Fiolic (45.95) of the gold team took the men’s 100 free.

The black team attempted a comeback late in the meet, but the gold team overpowered them in the 100 backstroke, 500 free, 100 breast, 1-meter diving, and 200 free relay events.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes host Michigan State on Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. (CT) in its Big Ten opener and Northern Iowa and Michigan State on Oct. 4 at 11:30 a.m. (CT). Admission is free.