Sprint Freestyler Camryn Bussey Commits to The Masters University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Camryn Bussey from Rocklin, California has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic carers at NAIA The Masters University beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

Bussey most recently spent time at Sierra College, a junior college in Rocklin, CA, earning 2022 California Junior College State Champion honors. Bussey most recently competed in December at Sectionals- La Mirada. There she swam personal bests in all of her events including time trials.

Bussey’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 24.07

100 free: 52.84

100 fly: 58.67

The Masters University finished 9th at NAIA Nationals this past season. Notably, all of their Nationals point qualifiers from the previous season are returning for the upcoming season.

Bussey’s best times would have made the NAIA National Championship ‘B’ final of both the 50 and 100 free. Bussey would have been the only finalist for the team in either even this past season.

In addition to her impact at the individual level, Bussey’s best times have the potential to be a huge relay boost as she would have been the fastest on the roster in the 50 this past season by half second and in the 100 free by a whole second.

Head Coach Curren Bates spoke of the addition of Bussey saying, “We are very excited for Camryn to join the team next year. She is going to be able to fit right into the culture we have built and will add some major points at Conference and Nationals.”

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.