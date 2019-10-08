Spaniard Catalina Corro To Undergo New Brain Surgery To Treat Tumor

Earlier last week, Spaniard Catalina Corro announced via her Instagram channel that she would have to temporarily hang up her cap and goggles in order to go through yet another brain surgery in order to treat the tumor that first threatened her swimming career back in the year 2017.
View this post on Instagram
2nd ROUND!🤟🏽 Llevo semanas intentando escribir este post pero cada vez que lo empiezo me pongo a llorar y tengo que dejarlo. Así que hoy voy a intentarlo y espero poder acabarlo: Si algo me caracteriza es la fuerza de voluntad que tengo para levantarme después de un duro golpe. El día 10 de septiembre los cirujanos me decían que me tienen que volver a operar porque algo de mi cerebro no está bien y está sufriendo. Juro que llevo desde ese día intentando sacar fuerzas de donde sea para afrontar la situación y sacarla adelante pero se me está haciendo un poco de bolita😅. No paro de repetirme que tengo que ser fuerte y estar tranquila en todo momento pero, después de todo lo que he pasado, he decidido aceptar que no siempre puedo estar al pie del cañón, no siempre se puede estar en primera fila para luchar y no siempre se puede ver la parte positiva cuando uno quiere. Hay que aprender a pasar por los sitios más profundos que te puedes encontrar para luego, cuando estés preparado, empezar a escalar. Así que sí, los ataques de ansiedad, las noches sin dormir por miedo a cerrar los ojos y los días enteros llorando pasarán. Y, una vez más, la vida me enseñará a valorar más lo que tengo a mi alrededor y a ser, todavía, más paciente. Por ahora no quiero decir adiós a mi mundo solo me atrevo a pronunciar un hasta luego!❤️ Muchas gracias a @cnsabadell y @aquarapidcom por seguir apoyándome. Y a todo mi equipo por darme ánimos y cuidarme🥰
Corro’s post reads as follows:
“2nd round! I’ve been trying to write this post for weeks, but every time I start it I begin to cry and I have to quit, so today I hope I can finish it: if something defines me, it is my ability to get back up after getting knocked down. On September 10th, I was told by the surgeons that I would have to return to the operating room because something in my nrain is not well, and it is suffering. I swear, since that day I’ve been trying to get the strength from anywhere possible in order to face the current situation and get past it, but I can’t get past it. I can¡t stop repeating to myself that I must be strong and keep calm at all times, but after all that I’ve been through, I’ve decided to accept that I can’t always be at my best. One must learn how through his or her worst, so that when you are prepared, you begin to climb. So, anxiety attacks, sleepless nights over fears of going to sleep, and endless days crying will eventually go by. And, once more, life will teach me how to value what I do have and to be more patient. For now I don’t want to say goodbye to my everything -I only dare to say ‘see you soon!’ Thank you so much to CN Sabadell and Aquarapid for continuing to support me. And to my entire team for giving me the courage that I need.”
In 2018, just months after her first intervention, Corro snagged the gold medal in the women’s 400 IM at the Mediterranean Games in championship record fashion, clocking a time of 4:39.42 in the Spanish province of Tarragona.
I hope her surgery is successful and she can get back to doing the things she loves.