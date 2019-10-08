Spaniard Catalina Corro To Undergo New Brain Surgery To Treat Tumor

Earlier last week, Spaniard Catalina Corro announced via her Instagram channel that she would have to temporarily hang up her cap and goggles in order to go through yet another brain surgery in order to treat the tumor that first threatened her swimming career back in the year 2017.

Corro’s post reads as follows:

“2nd round! I’ve been trying to write this post for weeks, but every time I start it I begin to cry and I have to quit, so today I hope I can finish it: if something defines me, it is my ability to get back up after getting knocked down. On September 10th, I was told by the surgeons that I would have to return to the operating room because something in my nrain is not well, and it is suffering. I swear, since that day I’ve been trying to get the strength from anywhere possible in order to face the current situation and get past it, but I can’t get past it. I can¡t stop repeating to myself that I must be strong and keep calm at all times, but after all that I’ve been through, I’ve decided to accept that I can’t always be at my best. One must learn how through his or her worst, so that when you are prepared, you begin to climb. So, anxiety attacks, sleepless nights over fears of going to sleep, and endless days crying will eventually go by. And, once more, life will teach me how to value what I do have and to be more patient. For now I don’t want to say goodbye to my everything -I only dare to say ‘see you soon!’ Thank you so much to CN Sabadell and Aquarapid for continuing to support me. And to my entire team for giving me the courage that I need.”