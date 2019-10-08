Nashville Swim Club’s Lauren Hurt Commits to D1 Rice University

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lauren Hurt, a current senior at Brentwood High School in Tennessee, has recently announced her commitment to swim for Rice University in HOuston. Hurt will graduate from high school in May 2020 and join Rice University’s class of 2024.

Hurt is a backstroker and IM’er who currently swims for Nashville Aquatic Club. At the 2019 TISCA Tennessee State Championships, Hurt placed 3rd in both the 200 IM (2:02.79) and 100 backstroke (55.38).

Along with this accomplishment, Hurt was also named USA Swimming Scholastic All-America this year.

“SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Rice University!! Thank you so much to all my friends, family, and coaches who have supported me along the way 💙 GO OWLS 🦉”

This year at Rice’s C-USA Championships, Hurt would have had multiple finals performances with her current best times. Most notably, Hurt would have placed 6th in the 100 backstroke (55.31) and 8th in the 200 IM (2:02.79).

Rice University’s Owls placed 2nd out of 31 teams this year at the CSCAA Nationals Invitational. Their 800 freestyle relay came away from Nationals the champions of that relay.

At the CSCAA Nationals, Hurt would have made some finals performances as well. With her current best times, she would have placed 8th in the 100 backstroke and 9th in the 200 IM.

Hurt will begin her swimming career at Rice University beginning fall 2020.

Top SCY Times

100 freestyle (51.57)

200 freestyle (1:51.01)

100 backstroke (55.31)

200 backstroke (2:00.33)

200 IM (2:02.79)

