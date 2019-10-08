Justin Alderson Commits to Georgia Tech

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Justin Alderson, a senior at Metamora Township High School (MTHS), has recently announced his commitment to swim for Georgia Tech. Alderson will graduate from high school in May 2020 and join Georgia Tech’s class of 2024.

Alderson, who currently swims for Peoria Area Water Wizards was the first male swimmer from MTHS to qualify for high school state. He has also qualified multiple races for Junior Nationals, and most recently, Alderson qualified for A finals at NCSA’s. There he placed 7th in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 25.46 SCY.

A multiple sport athlete, Alderson is out of the water 3 months out of the year to play soccer for his high school.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Georgia Tech where I plan to continue my academic and athletic career in the fall of 2020! I want to thank God, my parents, my family, my coaches, my friends, and everyone else who helped me in the recruiting process. I immediately felt at home on campus and at the pool. I loved the team environment, the coaching staff and their training philosophies, the academic possibilities, and so much more. Go Jackets!! 🐝”

Alderson also says that he is incredibly excited to continue improving his times during his 4 years at Georgia Tech and is specifically excited to train with current Jacket Caio Pumputis: the defending ACC Champion in both the 200 breaststroke and 200 IM.

Alderson will begin his swimming career at Georgia Tech beginning fall 2020.

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle (21.01)

100 freestyle (45.84)

200 freestyle (1:40.67)

100 breaststroke (55.38)

200 breaststroke (2:01.33)

200 IM (1:50.70)

400 IM (3:58.47)

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.