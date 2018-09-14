Sjostrom, Hosszu Double Up On Day 2 Of Doha World Cup

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA
- Thursday, September 13th – Saturday, September 15th
- Hamad Aquatic Centre (HAC), Aspire Zone, Doha, Qatar
- Heats at 10am local/Finals at 6pm local
- LCM
Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom and Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu won two gold medals apiece on day 2 of the second stop of the 2018 FINA World Cup series in Doha, claiming all but one of the female events on the schedule.
Hosszu opened the session with an easy win in the women’s 400 IM, clocking 4:39.57 to beat out countrymate Zsuzsanna Jakabos (4:44.87). Hosszu was a bit faster in winning the first stop in 4:37.82, while Jakabos was three seconds faster than her showing there (4:47.93).
The 29-year-old Hungarian followed that up by winning the 100 back, an event she didn’t win in Kazan, in a very solid time of 59.63. Kira Toussaint of the Netherlands, who won the first stop in 59.80, was the runner-up in 1:00.05 in a sparse field that featured just five swimmers.
Sjostrom easily defended the two events she had won in Kazan, claiming the 200 free (1:56.32) over Femke Heemskerk (1:56.92) and winning the 50 fly in a new World Cup Record of 25.39. Hosszu (2:00.16) and Jakabos (2:00.59) were also in that 200 taking 3rd and 4th, while Ranomi Kromowidjojo (25.76) and Kimberly Buys (25.94) were also sub-26 in the 50 fly after Sjostrom was the only one in Kazan.
We saw a second World Cup Record come on the session in the men’s 100 free, as American Blake Pieroni clocked 48.11 to lower Chad Le Clos‘ 2015 mark of 48.16. Vlad Morozov, who won the first stop over Pieroni, was the runner-up in 48.43.
OTHER WINNERS
- Like Pieroni, Michael Andrew managed to beat out Morozov after falling to him in Kazan, winning the 50 back in a time of 24.49 to Morozov’s 24.79. That swim ties Andrew’s time from the first stop.
- The 19-year-old was back in action a bit later in the session in the men’s 50 breast, where he finished 2nd to Brazilian Felipe Lima. Lima improved his winning time from Kazan by .06 in 26.84, with Andrew moving up one spot on the podium to 2nd in 27.47 over Kirill Prigoda (27.60).
- Marcos Gil Corbacho (15:28.19) and Ferran Julia Tous (15:42.84) made it a Spanish 1-2 in the men’s 1500 freestyle.
- Mitch Larkin, who was 3rd in the 50 back behind Andrew and Morozov, won the 200 IM for the second straight time in 1:59.14 to improve his time from Kazan (1:59.47). In finishing second, Ecuador’s Tom Peribonio lowered his own National Record in 2:00.40. Prigoda (2:03.47) was 3rd.
- Yuliya Efimova (1:06.27) and Vitalina Simonova (1:07.90) went 1-2 once again in the women’s 100 breast.
- With the absence of Le Clos due to reported illness, Azerbaijan’s Maksym Shemberev (1:58.45) came out on top in a tight battle with Hungarian David Verraszto (1:58.70) in the men’s 200 fly.
- The Dutch team successfully won the mixed 4×100 free for the second straight stop, though they were well off their Kazan showing in 3:30.81. Kyle Stolk (50.58) and Jesse Puts (50.08) led them off, and then Heemskerk (55.10) and Kromowidjojo (55.05) really had no challengers toward the end as they won by nearly seven seconds. Hungary was 2nd in 3:37.71, with Jakabos (54.84) and Hosszu (55.89) finishing off their busy sessions.
