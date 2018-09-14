Sjostrom, Hosszu Double Up On Day 2 Of Doha World Cup

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom and Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu won two gold medals apiece on day 2 of the second stop of the 2018 FINA World Cup series in Doha, claiming all but one of the female events on the schedule.

Hosszu opened the session with an easy win in the women’s 400 IM, clocking 4:39.57 to beat out countrymate Zsuzsanna Jakabos (4:44.87). Hosszu was a bit faster in winning the first stop in 4:37.82, while Jakabos was three seconds faster than her showing there (4:47.93).

The 29-year-old Hungarian followed that up by winning the 100 back, an event she didn’t win in Kazan, in a very solid time of 59.63. Kira Toussaint of the Netherlands, who won the first stop in 59.80, was the runner-up in 1:00.05 in a sparse field that featured just five swimmers.

Sjostrom easily defended the two events she had won in Kazan, claiming the 200 free (1:56.32) over Femke Heemskerk (1:56.92) and winning the 50 fly in a new World Cup Record of 25.39. Hosszu (2:00.16) and Jakabos (2:00.59) were also in that 200 taking 3rd and 4th, while Ranomi Kromowidjojo (25.76) and Kimberly Buys (25.94) were also sub-26 in the 50 fly after Sjostrom was the only one in Kazan.

We saw a second World Cup Record come on the session in the men’s 100 free, as American Blake Pieroni clocked 48.11 to lower Chad Le Clos‘ 2015 mark of 48.16. Vlad Morozov, who won the first stop over Pieroni, was the runner-up in 48.43.

OTHER WINNERS