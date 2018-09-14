USA Swimming Names National Junior Team Coaches List

In addition to the 2018-2019 U.S. National Junior Team announced this week, USA Swimming has also released its National Junior Team Coaches List, which honors primary coaches of National Junior Team athletes.

USA Swimming has a set of criteria they use to determine National Junior Team coaches. The head coach of a National Junior Team athlete is automatically named to the list. Another coach can be named as the “primary coach” if they directly coach the athlete and have been coaching the athlete for at least 90 consecutive days within a 24-month period before the athlete qualified for the junior team.

Athletes who move clubs can also get credit for their previous coach if they worked with that coach for at least 90 days within the last year before their qualifying swim. Once a swimmer has been with a new coach for more than 12 months, the old coach is no longer eligible for the National Junior Team Coaches List.

National Junior Team coaches are invited to a national team coaches seminar and can participate in USA Swimming’s Coach Enrichment Program.

You can see the full National Junior Team Coaches List here, or below: