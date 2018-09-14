Andrew Rips Another 24-Second 50 Back At Day 2 Prelims In Doha

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA

There were only five events contested at day 2 prelims of the 2018 FINA World Cup stop in Doha, with many of the other events fielding less than eight swimmers. Tonight’s finals session will feature a full slate of twelve events.

Among the races done this morning was the men’s 50 back, where American Michael Andrew rattled off his third consecutive sub-25 swim for the top seed. After subsequent showings of 24.66 and 24.49 at the first stop in Kazan, the 19-year-old phenom hit a time of 24.73 in the heats for the top seed by over a second.

Currently, his 24.49 from Kazan has him in position to claim the second spot at the World Championships next year, and while that spot won’t officially be decided until June, he’ll be looking to lower that time in the final.

The only other three who were under 26 seconds in the prelims were Jesse Puts (25.84), Mitch Larkin (25.86) and Kazan winner Vlad Morozov (25.99).

Both Larkin and Morozov doubled up during prelims, with the Australian advancing 5th through to the final of the 200 IM in 2:05.77 and the Russian moving on in 5th in the 100 free in 50.86. Tom Peribonio (2:01.40) of Ecuador and Pieter Timmers (49.30) of Belgium were the top seeds, and notable names Anton Chupkov (2:03.07) and Blake Pieroni (49.66) qualified 2nd in each event respectively.

Sarah Sjostrom claimed the top seed in the only two female events of the session, leading the ten-swimmer single preliminary heat in the 200 freestyle in 2:02.02 and topping the 50 fly lineup in 25.67. Femke Heemskerk (2:02.22) sits 2nd in the 200, with Katinka Hosszu (2:04.36) in 4th, while Kim Busch (26.45) and Ranomi Kromowidjojo (26.49) sit 2-3 in the 50 fly. Hosszu ended up missing the final in the 50 fly with the 9th-fastest time of 29.27.