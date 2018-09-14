Sjostrom Lowers Own 50 Fly World Cup Record In Doha

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA

After breaking the record during the first stop of the 2018 FINA World Cup circuit in Kazan, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom once again lowered the 50 fly World Cup mark at stop number two in Doha.

After taking the top seed in the heats in 25.67, Sjostrom put up a time of 25.22 to win the women’s 50 fly and lower her previous World Cup Record of 25.39. That record had broken the 2015 standard set by Denmark’s Jeanette Ottesen of 25.51.

After the 25-year-old Swede was the only swimmer sub-26 in Kazan, she was joined by silver and bronze medalists Ranomi Kromowidjojo (25.76) and Kimberly Buys (25.94) in the 25-second range in Doha.

The World Cup has traditionally been raced exclusively in short course metres, but was raced long course in 2015 with the Rio Olympics on the horizon. This time around, they have combined the two, with the first two stops being long course (so this is the last one) and the rest short course.

This was Sjostrom’s second win on the night, taking the 200 free earlier on in a time of 1:56.32. A full recap of the session will be published shortly.