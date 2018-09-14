Blake Pieroni Knocks Off Le Clos’ World Cup Record With 48.11 100 Free

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA

American Blake Pieroni broke the World Cup Record en route to winning gold in the men’s 100 freestyle on day 2 in Doha, putting up a time of 48.11 to knock off Chad Le Clos‘ 2015 standard of 48.16.

Pieroni, who finished a close 2nd to Russian Vlad Morozov at the first stop in a respectable 48.30, opened up a lead in excess of a half-second at the 50 in 23.12, and didn’t relinquish much coming home in a blistering 24.99.

Morozov, known for his opening speed, was conservative on the opening 50, out in 23.68, and made up some ground with a 24.75 second half but it wasn’t enough to run down the 22-year-old American. He was 2nd in 48.43, and Belgian Pieter Timmers was nearly two-tenths better than he was in Kazan for 3rd (49.04). Morozov won the first stop in 48.26.

Pieroni’s swim fell just .03 shy of personal best of 48.08, set when he won the U.S. National title in July, as he continues to show good form after setting a pair of personal bests on day 1 in the 50 (22.17) and 400 free (3:53.98) where he finished 3rd and 1st respectively.