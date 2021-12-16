Siobhan Haughey Breaks Sjostrom’s SC 200 Freestyle World Record – 1:50.31

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey took down Sarah Sjostrom‘s 2017 world record in the short course 200 freestyle, posting a 1:50.31 to win the 2021 World Championships title. Haughey’s swim was fast enough to shave 0.12 seconds off Sjostrom’s former mark of 1:50.43 from the Eindhoven World Cup 4 years ago.

Any time a world record falls, it’s a historic moment, but this swim is notable also for the fact that it marks the first-ever world record in swimming by a Hong Kong swimmer. Additionally, Haughey has now become the first-ever swimmer from her nation to win a Short Course World Championships title.

In addition to being a new world record, this swim for Haughey is a new national Hong Kong record and Asian record (improving upon her own marks of 1:50.65), and a new Championship record. Sjostrom also held the Short Course Worlds meet record before this at a 1:50.78 from 2014.

Haughey has been close to cracking this mark twice in recent weeks, having swum that 1:50.65 and a 1:50.66 in November 2021 while racing for Energy Standard in the International Swimming League.

Splits Comparison

Haughey – 2021 Sjostrom 2021 50 26.20 25.99 100 53.81 (27.61) 54.45 (28.46) 150 1:22.03 (28.22) 1:22.61 (28.16) 200 1:50.31 (28.28) 1:50.43 (27.82)

In addition to the world title and brand new world record, Haughey will walk away from this 200 freestyle final with a $50,000 USD ($63,867 CAD) cheque. The 200 freestyle was just the second finals heat of the meet, making Haughey the first one to take advantage of that $50k world record bonus.

Haughey is ending strong in 2021 following a successful year in her career. She notably had a dominant performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where she won silver medals in both the 100 and 200 freestyle. She set new national and Asian records in both of those events with a 52.27 in the 100 and a 1:53.92 in the 200.

Rebecca Smith of Canada came in with a 1:52.24 to take silver in the event in Abu Dhabi, while the USA’s Paige Madden took bronze with a 1:53.01.