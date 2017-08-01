Simone Manuel 2017 World Championships Photo Vault

Simone Manuel 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Simone Manuel 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Simone Manuel wins 100 freestyle world title 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Simone Manuel wins 100 freestyle world title 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Simone Manuel wins 100 freestyle world title 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Simone Manuel wins 100 freestyle world title 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Simone Manuel wins 100 freestyle world title 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Simone Manuel 2017 World Championships Photo Vault"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
marklewis

She’s a competitor of many expressions The compilation of photos brings that out.

Photo #1 looks like her Game Face. The last photo is the Beaming Winner Face.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes 59 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …

Read More »