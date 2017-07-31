All the Links You Need for the 2017 US Open

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hannah Hecht contributed to this report.

The U.S. Open will kick off on Wednesday, August 2nd, in Long Island. Probably the biggest story that swim fans are expecting is a first look at Ryan Lochte racing since his Rio suspension. Lochte said he’d be back for the LA Invite a couple of weeks ago, but ended up no-showing the meet. You can read more about Lochte’s return here.

Lochte is only entered in two events this week– the 100 backstroke and the 200 IM. Lochte is a former world record holder in the 200 back, but he’s since shifted from backstroke to freestyle and IM, and the 200 IM is his best event.

Other big names on the psych sheets for the U.S. Open include Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones, former short course world record holder Arkady Vyatchanin, Rio Olympian Gunnar Bentz, Rio Olympian Chloe Tutton of Great Britain, Rio Olympian Christopher Reid of South Africa, Rio Olympian Brad Tandy of South Africa, 4×50 free relay world record team member Madison Kennedy, short course world champion Michael Andrew, former world junior record holder Maxime Rooney, 2011 open water world champion Ashley Twichell, and our #1 recruit of 2017 Eva Merrell.