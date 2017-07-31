All the Links You Need for the 2017 US Open

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hannah Hecht contributed to this report.

The U.S. Open will kick off on Wednesday, August 2nd, in Long Island. Probably the biggest story that swim fans are expecting is a first look at Ryan Lochte racing since his Rio suspension. Lochte said he’d be back for the LA Invite a couple of weeks ago, but ended up no-showing the meet. You can read more about Lochte’s return here.

LIVE RESULTS

Lochte is only entered in two events this week– the 100 backstroke and the 200 IM. Lochte is a former world record holder in the 200 back, but he’s since shifted from backstroke to freestyle and IM, and the 200 IM is his best event.

Other big names on the psych sheets for the U.S. Open include Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones, former short course world record holder Arkady Vyatchanin, Rio Olympian Gunnar Bentz, Rio Olympian Chloe Tutton of Great Britain, Rio Olympian Christopher Reid of South Africa, Rio Olympian Brad Tandy of South Africa, 4×50 free relay world record team member Madison Kennedyshort course world champion Michael Andrewformer world junior record holder Maxime Rooney2011 open water world champion Ashley Twichell, and our #1 recruit of 2017 Eva Merrell.  

5 Comments on "All the Links You Need for the 2017 US Open"

Andysup

Odds of Lochte swimming this meet? 1%. I want to say 0 but I learned never to say never with Ryan Lochte.

3 hours 5 minutes ago
Sean

Metropolitan Swimming is promoting an autograph session with Lochte for its swimmers, so I have a hunch he will be there.

1 hour 5 minutes ago
AndyC

Live streaming available anywhere?

2 hours 58 minutes ago
bobo gigi

It used to be on the USA swimming website. Hopefully it will be the case again this year.

1 hour 30 minutes ago
bobo gigi
That meet is the summer taper meet for the foreigners and a warm-up for US swimmers who will go to WUGS and world juniors. Lochte is of course the story of the meet. Rooney trains with Dressel. He must have been inspired by his teammate’s accomplishments. Time for him to confirm all the promises he has shown in the junior ranks. It would help a lot the US 4X200 free relay in the future. In the biggest US young names, there are Cassidy Bayer, Gretchen Walsh, Eva Merrell, Erica Sullivan, Zoe Bartel, Vanessa Pearl, Michael Andrew, Dare Rose, Ella Ristic, Joy Field, Madison Homovich, Allie Raab, Zoe Bartel, Kenisha Liu, Tristen Ulett, Margaret Aroesty or Sam Pomajevich. And another reason… Read more »
1 hour 5 minutes ago
About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studies and swims at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and has been in the pool ever since. He misses Vine.

