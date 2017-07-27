Ryan Lochte Set to Make Return at 2017 U.S. Open (Psych Sheets)

2017 U.S. Open Championships

Wednesday, August 2nd – Sunday, August 6th, 2017

Long Island, New York

LCM (50m)

Psych Sheets

Meet Info

Live Results

Psych sheets have dropped for the U.S. Open next week, and the biggest news will be the return of Ryan Lochte. Probably… Last month, Lochte reported that his first (non-Masters) meet back post-suspension would be the L.A. Invite, but he pulled out of the meet to spend time with his family.

Lochte is entered in the 100 back and 200 IM for the meet.

Other big names on the psych sheets for the U.S. Open include Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones, former short course world record holder Arkady Vyatchanin, Rio Olympian Gunnar Bentz, Rio Olympian Chloe Tutton of Great Britain, Rio Olympian Christopher Reid of South Africa, Rio Olympian Brad Tandy of South Africa, 4×50 free relay world record team member Madison Kennedy, short course world champion Michael Andrew, former world junior record holder Maxime Rooney, 2011 open water world champion Ashley Twichell, and our #1 recruit of 2017 Eva Merrell.