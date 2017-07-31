All the Links You Need for the 2017 NCSA Jr Championships

2017 NCSA SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tomorrow the 2017 NCSA Championships begin, with many of the United States’ top junior swimmers competing in Indianapolis. The meet will run from August 1st to August 5th in what will be a preview of sorts for the World Junior Championships, which will also be held in Indy, just at the end of August.

For now, the only available live results are on Meet Mobile, but we can update that if a live results link is posted on meet central.

Brooke Forde of the Lakeside Swim Team is perhaps the biggest name on the psych sheets. She’s headed to Stanford in the fall, but not before racing in Indy this week and then at the World University Games in Taipei. Top juniors Cody Bybee, Taylor Pike and Bryce Mefford hold multiple top seeds, and we’ll also get to see some racing from Amalie Fackenthal, who is the top seed in the sprint freestyles, and Jack Dolan, a rising sprint freestyler out of Missouri.

After a quick glance at the psych sheets, keep a look out for Claire Tuggle, who this year has been smashing 11-12 NAG records. She’s 13 now, and she’s entered in the 50, 100, 200, 400, 800 free as well as the 200 and 400 IM. Tuggle is the third seed in the 200 free with a 2:02.21.