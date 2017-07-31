All the Links You Need for the 2017 NCSA Jr Championships

2017 NCSA SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tomorrow the 2017 NCSA Championships begin, with many of the United States’ top junior swimmers competing in Indianapolis. The meet will run from August 1st to August 5th in what will be a preview of sorts for the World Junior Championships, which will also be held in Indy, just at the end of August.

For now, the only available live results are on Meet Mobile, but we can update that if a live results link is posted on meet central.

Brooke Forde of the Lakeside Swim Team is perhaps the biggest name on the psych sheets. She’s headed to Stanford in the fall, but not before racing in Indy this week and then at the World University Games in Taipei. Top juniors Cody BybeeTaylor Pike and Bryce Mefford hold multiple top seeds, and we’ll also get to see some racing from Amalie Fackenthal, who is the top seed in the sprint freestyles, and Jack Dolan, a rising sprint freestyler out of Missouri.

After a quick glance at the psych sheets, keep a look out for Claire Tuggle, who this year has been smashing 11-12 NAG records. She’s 13 now, and she’s entered in the 50, 100, 200, 400, 800 free as well as the 200 and 400 IM. Tuggle is the third seed in the 200 free with a 2:02.21.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

9 Comments on "All the Links You Need for the 2017 NCSA Jr Championships"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Attending swimmer

When will USA juniors psych sheets be posted?

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours 3 minutes ago
bobo gigi
That meet is competing with US Open and especially with US junior nationals in East Meadow in 2 weeks. I’d prefer to see all the best young Americans swim against each other. Too many meets in the same period. Having said that, some big names swim there like Jack Dolan, Brooke Forde and the new US phenom Claire Tuggle. Is it Claire’s taper meet this summer? If yes, I’m not a fan of seeing her swim the 800 free on day 1. It could cost her much energy for her best event the day after, the 200 free. I know, she’s young and recovers well and maybe she will make me wrong but I see her more right now as… Read more »
Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 38 minutes ago
bobo gigi

Correction. US junior nationals next week in East Meadow.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 36 minutes ago
Distance Swimmer

Claire Tuggle is 12, not 25, her recovery is muh much faster than I think you’re giving her

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
32 minutes 15 seconds ago
Leto

BOBO I totally agree with you the USA Swimming championship calendar has become way over crowded. It’s also taking some of the lustre away from certain meets when there so many different ones. There is also Y Nationals this week along with several Furures meets. Also there are senior zone championships and age groups zone championships coming up in the next two weeks too. It’s diluting the fields too much.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
30 minutes 23 seconds ago
samuel huntington

I think there’s just too many swimmers these days. They can’t all go to one or even two meets. NCSAs, Juniors, YMCAs, US Open, and Futures are all needed.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
Kathy

USA Swimming stuck in an old school model. Now almost 3x as many swimmers (thank you MP), new thinking is needed to serve a much larger number of swimmers.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes 42 seconds ago
Swimmerdad

Brooke Forde is going to World university games not Jr worlds after NCSA

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 21 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Fixed, thanks.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour 17 minutes ago
wpDiscuz

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studies and swims at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and has been in the pool ever since. He misses Vine.

Read More »