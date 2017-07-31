2017 NCSA SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Long course (50m)
- Indianapolis, IN
- August 1st-5th, 2017
Tomorrow the 2017 NCSA Championships begin, with many of the United States’ top junior swimmers competing in Indianapolis. The meet will run from August 1st to August 5th in what will be a preview of sorts for the World Junior Championships, which will also be held in Indy, just at the end of August.
For now, the only available live results are on Meet Mobile, but we can update that if a live results link is posted on meet central.
Brooke Forde of the Lakeside Swim Team is perhaps the biggest name on the psych sheets. She’s headed to Stanford in the fall, but not before racing in Indy this week and then at the World University Games in Taipei. Top juniors Cody Bybee, Taylor Pike and Bryce Mefford hold multiple top seeds, and we’ll also get to see some racing from Amalie Fackenthal, who is the top seed in the sprint freestyles, and Jack Dolan, a rising sprint freestyler out of Missouri.
After a quick glance at the psych sheets, keep a look out for Claire Tuggle, who this year has been smashing 11-12 NAG records. She’s 13 now, and she’s entered in the 50, 100, 200, 400, 800 free as well as the 200 and 400 IM. Tuggle is the third seed in the 200 free with a 2:02.21.
9 Comments on "All the Links You Need for the 2017 NCSA Jr Championships"
When will USA juniors psych sheets be posted?
Correction. US junior nationals next week in East Meadow.
Claire Tuggle is 12, not 25, her recovery is muh much faster than I think you’re giving her
BOBO I totally agree with you the USA Swimming championship calendar has become way over crowded. It’s also taking some of the lustre away from certain meets when there so many different ones. There is also Y Nationals this week along with several Furures meets. Also there are senior zone championships and age groups zone championships coming up in the next two weeks too. It’s diluting the fields too much.
I think there’s just too many swimmers these days. They can’t all go to one or even two meets. NCSAs, Juniors, YMCAs, US Open, and Futures are all needed.
USA Swimming stuck in an old school model. Now almost 3x as many swimmers (thank you MP), new thinking is needed to serve a much larger number of swimmers.
Brooke Forde is going to World university games not Jr worlds after NCSA
Fixed, thanks.