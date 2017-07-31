All the Links You Need for All Four 2017 Futures Championships

The Futures Championships are relatively new USA Swimming Championship meets that serve as a stepping stone between the sectional level and national level. There are four Futures meets that will be going on this weekend, and the Futures meets will overlap with a bunch of big meets going on this week in the States, including the U.S. Open, YMCA Nationals, and the NCSA Jr Nationals.

Below, find all of the links you need to follow these Futures Championships.

2017 FUTURES — GENEVA

2017 FUTURES — LEWISVILLE

2017 FUTURES — NASHVILLE

2017 FUTURES — SANTA CLARA

  • Thursday, August 3 – Sunday, August 6, 2017
  • Santa Clara, CA
  • Psych sheet TBD
  • Live results TBD
  • Prelims timeline TBD

Impatient Coach

Come on Santa Clara where’s the Psych Sheets?

9 hours 46 minutes ago
Dad

Is Santa Clara going to offer a live stream feed?

39 minutes 46 seconds ago
About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studies and swims at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and has been in the pool ever since. He misses Vine.

