All the Links You Need for All Four 2017 Futures Championships

The Futures Championships are relatively new USA Swimming Championship meets that serve as a stepping stone between the sectional level and national level. There are four Futures meets that will be going on this weekend, and the Futures meets will overlap with a bunch of big meets going on this week in the States, including the U.S. Open, YMCA Nationals, and the NCSA Jr Nationals.
Below, find all of the links you need to follow these Futures Championships.
2017 FUTURES — GENEVA
- Thursday, August 3 – Sunday, August 6, 2017
- Geneva, OH (Spire Institute)
- Psych sheet
- Live results
- Live stream
- Meet central
- Prelims timeline
2017 FUTURES — LEWISVILLE
- Thursday, August 3 – Sunday, August 6, 2017
- Lewisville, TX
- Psych sheet
- Live results (TBD)
- Prelims timeline
2017 FUTURES — NASHVILLE
- Thursday, August 3 – Sunday, August 6, 2017
- Nashville, TN
- Psych sheet
- Live results
- Meet central
- Prelims timeline
2017 FUTURES — SANTA CLARA
- Thursday, August 3 – Sunday, August 6, 2017
- Santa Clara, CA
- Psych sheet TBD
- Live results TBD
- Prelims timeline TBD
