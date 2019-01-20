Siena Women Venture from NY to San Diego, CA (Trip Highlights)

Siena College swimming went across the country from Albany, NY to San Diego, CA for some winter break training and vacationing on the California beaches.

Below is the video that Siena put together, featuring shoutouts to the entire team and coaches.

Music: Don’t Look Down, by Deejay Heroes

At the 2018 MAAC Championships, the Siena women finished in 7th place.

The Siena Saints fell short at their first 2019 dual meet against Saint Francis. After their January 20th meet was cancelled due to the pending winter weather bearing down on the entire eastern United States, the Saints have MAAC foe Saint Peter’s up next on their schedule. The dual meet will take place on January 26th at 2 pm.