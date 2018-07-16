Sid Farber Posts 22.55 50 Free on Final Day of Mt. Hood Sectionals

2018 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – MT. HOOD

Thursday-Sunday, July 12th-15th

Mt. Hood Aquatic Center, Gresham, OR

Hosted By Mt. Hood Aquatics

Long Course Meters

Results can be found on MeetMobile, search “2018 Speedo Sectionals – Mt. Hood”

Top 5 Team Scores

Combined

Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 2293 Boise YMCA Swim Team – 1587 Phoenix Swim Club – 1553 Tualatin Hills Swim Club – 1381 RallySport Aquatic Club – 966.5

Women’s

Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 1265.5 Boise YMCA Swim Team – 796 Tualatin Hills Swim Club – 772 Phoenix Swim Club – 756 Flatiron Swim Club – 685

Men’s

Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 1027.5 Phoenix Swim Club – 797 Boise YMCA Swim Team – 791 University of Denver Hilltoppers – 618 Tualatin Hills Swim Club – 609

The Mt. Hood Speedo Sectional concluded on Sunday, July 15th. Scottsdale Aquatic Club topped the team standings in combined, women’s, and men’s team scores. The final day of competition featured the 1500, 200 IM, and 50 Free. Lucia Davis (Sweet Home Swim Club, Inc.) took the women’s 1500 with a 17:08.17. Davis, 19, dropped 8.84 seconds from her personal best of 17:17.01, which she set back in 2015 when she was 16. She swam a pretty consistent race, holding mostly low-1:09’s for 100 splits,

Ellis Bohon (Scottsdale Aquatic Club) won the men’s 1500 with a 16:11.23. That marks a huge time drop of 21.21 for Davis, who is 16. Davis’ previous best of 16:32.44 was set just 2 weeks ago at Scottsdale Aquatic Club’s intrasquad meet. Bohon swam the race really well, descending his 500’s. His 1st 500 came in at 5:28.30, then went 5:24.08 on the 2nd 500, and 5:18.85 on the 3rd 500.

Kaitlyn Dobler (The Dolphins Portland Swimming) completed an undefeated weekend in her individual events. Earlier in the meet, Dobler,16, won the 100 free, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 100 breast, and on the final day of competition, she won the 200 IM and 50 free. In the 200 IM, Dobler posted a 2:18.90, breaking 2:20 for the first time ever and going straight past 2:19. She posted a very quick back half of 1:11.55 (38.39 breast/33.16 free), and a solid front half of 1:07.35 (30.02 fly/37.33 back). Her previous best time stood at 2:20.70. In the 50 free, Dobler blasted a 25.56 to shed .43 seconds off her previous best of 25.99.

Hiromasa Fujimori (Unattached – Phoenix Swim Club) took the men’s 200 IM with a 2:01.07. Fujimori was going fast for the first 150, posting a fly split of 26.71, back split of 30.54, and breast split of 34.62, for a 150 of 1:31.87. Fujimori then split a 29.20 on the free split. His best time stands at 1:57.91 from the 2016 Olympics.

University of Denver sprint star Sid Farber posted a 22.55 to win the men’s 50 free by over a second. He shaved .06 seconds off his best time of 22.61, which he set last month at the Mel Zajac Jr. Invite. That time comes in 17th in the nation so far this season, as nationals are just 10 days away.