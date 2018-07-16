Longhorns Diener and Huerta Win Austin 50 Frees in New PBs

2018 AUSTIN SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 12th-15th, 2018

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

University of Texas rising senior Anelise Diener swam a new lifetime best to win the women’s 50 free final at the Austin Sectionals on Sunday night. She swam a 25.88, which shaved .02 seconds from her best time (which was done in early June). After not dropping any time in 2017, she’s now gone under 26 seconds for the first two times in her career already in 2018.

16-year old Emma Wheal took 2nd in 26.04 (after a faster 25.91 in prelims).

Another Longhorn went his lifetime best in the men’s 50 free, when Jacob Huerta won in 23.20. His previous best, done last year, was a 23.32. Future Longhorn Matthew Willenbring touched 2nd in 23.27.

Other Day 4 Winners:

LSU’s Nicole Rozier won the women’s 200 IM in 2:17.75, which is her best time by over a second.

won the women’s 200 IM in 2:17.75, which is her best time by over a second. Colter Carman won the men’s 200 IM in 2:04.08, using a 29.0 last 50 split to overcome his Texas teammate Mason Tenney (2:04.51). Ryan Harty swam a 2:04.70 in prelims before scratching finals.

won the men’s 200 IM in 2:04.08, using a 29.0 last 50 split to overcome his Texas teammate (2:04.51). swam a 2:04.70 in prelims before scratching finals. Olivia Johnson from Tulane won the women’s 800 free in 8:53.89.

from Tulane won the women’s 800 free in 8:53.89. Notre Dame’s Zach Yeadon added to his earlier win in the 400 free by winning the men’s 1500 final in 15:32.74.

Final Team Scores:

Men’s Top 5:

Longhorn Aquatics – 572 Nitro Swimming – 303.5 Alamo Area Aquatic Association – 300 Austin Swim Club – 262.5 North Texas Nadadores – 185

