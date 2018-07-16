LA Invite Day 4: Kendyl Stewart Blasts 57.89 100 Fly – No. 2 American This Year

2018 LOS ANGELES INVITE

USC Uytengsu Aquatic Center, Los Angeles, CA

July 12th-15th

Prelims at 8:30 a.m., finals at 5 p.m.

Psych sheet

Results on Meet Mobile: “2018 CA Los Angeles Invite (1)”

USC alum Kendyl Stewart nearly matched her lifetime best in the 100 fly Sunday night at her former home pool, winning the event in 57.89.

Stewart, who announced in April that she was switching from Trojan Swim Club to Team Elite’s San Diego team, split 27.11/30.78. Her best time is 57.82, swum back in 2014. She hadn’t been under 58.80 since March 2017, and her five best times (before Sunday) were all from 2015 or earlier.

She is now the second-fastest American woman in 2018 behind only Kelsi Dahlia, who is No. 1 in the U.S. with her time of 57.29 from the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series Columbus stop last weekend.

Stewart, 24, told SwimSwam post-race that she “likes having girls that swim [her] races around [her],” training in San Diego. She specifically pointed to the presence of Sarah Gibson, Helen Moffitt, Katie Meili, and Kathleen Baker.