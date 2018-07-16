LA Invite Day 4: Kendyl Stewart, Riley Scott Among Final Day Winners

2018 LOS ANGELES INVITE

USC Uytengsu Aquatic Center, Los Angeles, CA

July 12th-15th

Prelims at 8:30 a.m., finals at 5 p.m.

Psych sheet

Results on Meet Mobile: “2018 CA Los Angeles Invite (1)”

The fourth and final day of the 2018 Los Angeles Invite featured finals for the men’s and women’s 100 back, 100 breast, and 400 medley relay, as well as the women’s 200 free and 1500 free, and men’s 200 IM and 800 free.

USC alum Kendyl Stewart, who recently switched from Trojan Swim Club to Team Elite’s San Diego team, won the women’s 100 fly in 57.80 (27.11/30.78) – the second-fastest time by an American woman this year. She is now the second-fastest American woman in 2018 behind only Kelsi Dahlia, who is No. 1 in the U.S. with her time of 57.29 from the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series Columbus stop last weekend. In second was USC Catherine Sanchez in 1:00.46, and in third Aztec’s Courtney Vincent in 1:00.61.

Trojan Swim Club’s Triady Sidiq split 24.81/28.91 to win the men’s 100 fly in 53.72. In second was Team China’s Peng Wang (53.78), and in third, Hungary’s Daniel Dudas in 54.10.

Chinese national teamers Jie Chen, Xiang Liu, and Yuru Yang swept the women’s 100 back, going 1:00.72, 1:01.13, and 1:01.45 respectively. Trojan Swim Club teammates Siman Sudartawa and Omar Pinzon went 55.72 and 55.79 to top the men’s race. In third was Team China’s Yutian Wang in 56.42.

16-year-old Bingjie Li won the women’s 1500 in 16:18.92, followed fellow Chinese national teamer Ke Zhang in 16:27.81. Team Santa Monica’s Katy Campbell took third in 16:47.85.

Team China’s Ziao Qiu won the men’s 800 free in 8:00.15. Orca’s Ben Olszewski took second in 8:09.96, followed by Nova’s Owen Kao in 8:11.92.

Riley Scott, representing the Marin Pirates, won the women’s 100 breast in 1:09.54 (she was 1:08.87 in prelims). Aztec’s Morganne McKennan was second in 1:10.89, and in third was Nova’s Isabelle Odgers in 1:11.33. China’s Jiale Song topped the men’s race in 1:02.03, followed by 29-year-old Brandon Fischer of the Livermore Aquacowboys in 1:02.13. Alabama’s Pavel Romanov was third in 1:02.55.

China’s Junxuan Yang, 16, won the women’s 200 free in 1:57.48 (28.02/30.32/29.79/29.35). Her teammate Yanhan Ai, also 16, was second in 1:58.17; Nova’s Ayla Spitz was third in 2:00.74.

China’s Yizhe Wang won the men’s 200 IM in 2:02.34 (25.54/30.89/36.47/29.44). UCSB’s Douglas Nogueira took second in 2:04.20, followed by Armada’s 16-year-old Kevin Vargas in 2:06.48. Conor Dwyer was 2:02.37 in prelims, but scratched finals.

Mission Viejo’s “A” women’s team of Maddy Harris, Riley Lexvold, Mandy Barnes, and Emily Bogess won the 400 medley relay in 4:20.47. Highlands Ranch took second in 4:21.03, and the Mission Viejo B-team took third in 4:27.98. Mission Viejo’s men’s team of Nick Williams (1:00.30), Alex Qu (1:08.12), Min Zhi Chua (57.07), and Joel Hernandez (55.09) won their race in 4:00.58. Tule Nation took second in 4:04.96, followed by Highlands Ranch in 3:05.69.