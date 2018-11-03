Shebat Swims Nation-Leading 200 IM As Texas Men Roll Over TAMU

TEXAS vs TEXAS A&M (men’s meet)

Friday, November 2nd

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Short Course Yards

Results – MEN

Texas – 180 Texas A&M – 113

Texas won handily against Texas A&M in both the men’s and women’s meet on Friday, November 2nd. Texas’ men won 11 of 16 events, 2 of which they lost due to exhibitioning all their swimmers. The Longhorn women came away with wins in 11 of 16 events as well, one of which was lost due to exhibitioning all their swimmers. you can find our women’s recap here.

In the men’s meet, John Shebat posted some stellar times. He started the meet with a 21.98 lead-off split on the Texas A 200 medley relay, which won with a final time of 1:27.50. He then posted a 47.34 to win the 100 back over Ryan Harty (47.48). That time for Shebat marks the 8th fastest 100 back nationally so far this season. He then swam a stunning 1:45.58 to take the 200 IM in decisive fashion, although he swam the event exhibition, so he is not the official winner. Shaine Casas (TAMU) is the official winner for the men’s 200 IM, touching in 1:49.59. Shebat posted very quick splits of 22.48 and 25.78 on the fly and back splits, for a 48.26 1st 100 split. Shebat’s 200 IM marks the fastest time in the NCAA this year.

Drew Kibler posted a pair of individual wins for the Longhorns. Kibler won the 200 free after coming back on reigning NCAA champion Townley Haas. Kibler touched in 1:37.31 to Haas’ 1:37.44. Kibler came back from being down 47.42 to 46.97 at the 100 mark. Kibler then went on to win the 500 in 4:28.30, outpacing teammate Chris Yeager, who swam a 4:29.73. Yeager also posted a quick 9:05.62 to win the 1000 by 10 seconds.

Charlie Scheinfeld posted the 6th fastest time in the nation to win the 100 breast, posting a 53.86. Benjamin Walker (TAMU) won the 200 breast in 1:58.02, finishing as the only swimmer in the field to break 2:00. Walker’s time is 5th in the NCAA this season. Ryan Harty swam a quick 1:44.84 to win the 200 back, coming in about 7-tenths of a second off his season best.

PRESS RELEASE – TEXAS MEN:

AUSTIN, Texas – The No. 5 University of Texas Men’s Swimming and Diving team earned a 180-113 win over No. 12 Texas A&M on Friday night at the Texas Swimming Center.

Wins

200 Medley Relay – John Shebat , Charlie Scheinfeld, Tate Jackson , Danny Krueger (1:27.50)

1000 Freestyle – Chris Yeager (9:05.62)

200 Freestyle – Drew Kibler (1:37.31)

100 Backstroke – John Shebat (47.34)

100 Breaststroke – Charlie Scheinfeld (53.86)

200 Butterfly – Sam Pomajevich (1:46.72)

100 Freestyle – Danny Krueger (44.09)

200 Backstroke – Ryan Harty (1:44.84)

500 Freestyle – Drew Kibler (4:28.30)

100 Butterfly – Jacob Huerta (49.06)

3-meter Diving – Jordan Windle (384.45)

Meet Notes

Texas took 11 of 16 events en route to their win over the No. 12 Aggies.

Sam Pomajevich set the 10th-quickest pace this year in the 200 fly for the NCAA.

Up Next

Texas will be on the road for the first time this year when it heads to Tennessee to face the No. 15 Volunteers in a dual on Nov. 9.

PRESS RELEASE – TEXAS A&M MEN:

AUSTIN, Texas– The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team fell 180-113 at No. 5 Texas in a dual meet Friday evening at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.

“Texas is who we thought they were coming into the meet, they’re a very good team who is balanced and don’t have many weaknesses,” head coach Jay Holmes said.

“For us, we came over here looking to get better, and be better,” Holmes added. “One of the things we struggled with is close races, we saw too many of those Friday and that’s what seemed to be one of the difference makers.”

Texas A&M (1-3) kept pace early in the 200 yard medley relay placing second thanks to Shaine Casas , Benjamin Walker , Angel Martinez , and Adam Koster (1:28.38).

Individually, Walker earned a victory in the 200 yard breaststroke (1:58.02), and while also placing second in the 100 yard breaststroke (54.20).

Koster came away victorious in the 50 yard freestyle (20.04). Casas placed second in the 200 yard IM, and third in the 100 yard backstroke (48.11) in the meet against Texas (1-2).

The Aggies are back in the pool Wednesday, November 14 for the Art Adamson Invitational at the Texas A&M Rec Center, beginning at 10 a.m.