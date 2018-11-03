WATCH: Race Videos From Texas/TAMU Dual Meet

TEXAS VS TEXAS A&M (MEN’S MEET)
- Friday, November 2nd
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX
- Short Course Yards
- Results – MEN
Texas swept Texas A&M in an in-state powerhouse dual on Friday, November 2nd. The Longhorn men posted a 180-113 victory over the Aggies, while the women won 172-123. There were 18 performances from the meet that rank in the top 10 nationally this season:
- Joanna Evans (Texas): women’s 1000 free – 1st (9:47.68)
- John Shebat (Texas): men’s 200 IM – 1st (1:45.58), men’s 100 back – 8th (47.34)
- Julia Cook, Anelise Diener, Remedy Rule, Claire Adams (Texas): women’s 400 free relay – 1st (3:17.41)
- Sydney Pickrem (TAMU): women’s 200 IM – 2nd (1:58.30), women’s 100 breast – 8th (1:00.88)
- Evie Pfeifer (Texas): women’s 1000 free – 3rd (9:49.02)
- Claire Adams (Texas): women’s 100 back – 4th (52.56), women’s 200 back – 8th (1:55.54)
- Benjamin Walker (TAMU): men’s 200 breast – 5th (1:58.02)
- Charlie Scheinfeld (Texas): men’s 100 breast – 6th (53.86)
- Julia Cook, Olivia Anderson, Claire Adams, Grace Ariola (Texas): women’s 200 medley relay – 7th (1:39.16)
- Shaine Casas (TAMU): men’s 200 back – 8th (1:45.29)
- John Shebat, Charlie Scheinfeld, Tate Jackson, Daniel Krueger (Texas): men’s 200 medley relay – 9th (1:27.50)
- Grace Ariola (Texas): women’s 50 free – 10th (22.52)
- Anna Belousova (TAMU): women’s 100 breast – 10th (1:01.08)
- Chris Yeager (Texas): men’s 1000 free – 10th (9:05.62)
- Ryan Harty (Texas): men’s 100 back – 10th (47.48)
The race videos from the men’s events are available for viewing below from TAMU Swimming’s YouTube Account. The women’s events will be added once available. You can also find our men’s meet recap here, and our women’s recap here.
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY
MEN’s 1000 FREE
MEN’S 200 FREE
MEN’S 100 BACK
MEN’S 100 BREAST
MEN’S 200 FLY
MEN’S 50 FREE
MEN’S 100 FREE
MEN’S 200 BACK
MEN’S 200 BREAST
MEN’S 500 FREE
MEN’S 100 FLY
MEN’S 200 IM
MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY
