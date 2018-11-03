WATCH: Race Videos From Texas/TAMU Dual Meet

TEXAS VS TEXAS A&M (MEN’S MEET)

  • Friday, November 2nd
  • Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX
  • Short Course Yards
  • Results – MEN

Texas swept Texas A&M in an in-state powerhouse dual on Friday, November 2nd. The Longhorn men posted a 180-113 victory over the Aggies, while the women won 172-123. There were 18 performances from the meet that rank in the top 10 nationally this season:

The race videos from the men’s events are available for viewing below from TAMU Swimming’s YouTube Account. The women’s events will be added once available. You can also find our men’s meet recap here, and our women’s recap here.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

 

MEN’s 1000 FREE

 

MEN’S 200 FREE

 

MEN’S 100 BACK

 

MEN’S 100 BREAST

 

MEN’S 200 FLY

 

MEN’S 50 FREE

 

MEN’S 100 FREE

 

MEN’S 200 BACK

 

MEN’S 200 BREAST

 

MEN’S 500 FREE

 

MEN’S 100 FLY

 

MEN’S 200 IM

 

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!