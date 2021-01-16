Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shaine Casas “Gearing to do something pretty special” in San Antonio (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 FLY FINALS

  • PSS Record: 50.92, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 54.19
  1. Shaine Casas, TAMU, 51.94
  2. Danny Kovac, UN-MV, 52.84
  3. Miles Smachlo, CW, 52.86

Shaine Casas backed up his personal best time from the prelims of 51.91 by nearly matching it in tonight’s final, winning the men’s 100 fly in 51.94.

Casas was more aggressive in tonight’s race, turning four-tenths quicker at the 50 in 23.75, but didn’t have quite as much pop coming home. This morning, his swim marked his first time under 52, with his previous best standing at 52.15 from the 2019 U.S. Nationals. He’s ranked 15th in the world for the 2020-21 season.

Behind him, Danny Kovac (52.84) won an incredibly tight race with Miles Smachlo (52.86) for second, while Ryan Murphy and Zach Harting tied for fourth in 53.53, and Tom Shields (53.57) and Andrew Seliskar (53.62) were just a hair off as well.

Kovac’s swim is a new season-best, lowering his 52.99 from the U.S. Open, while Smachlo (52.54) was slightly quicker in November.

