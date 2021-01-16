Florida Southern Scores Commitment from 2-Sport Athlete Brandon Wilson

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Brandon Wilson from Baltimore, Maryland has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim for Division II’s Florida Southern College beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I am super thankful for these past couple of years that I have had with Eagles. The team has really shaped me to become the person that I am today. When I join the Mocs class of 2025 I will implement what I have learned and try to help make the program that much better. Let’s go Mocs!”

Wilson swims and plays water polo for McDonough School; he does his club swimming with Eagle Swim Team. EST head coach Scott Ward told SwimSwam, “Brandon has worked hard thru this pandemic and has found ways to make himself better each day. We see him finishing his senior year on a high note and then continuing to shine at Florida Southern College.”

Wilson swam the 50 free and 100 back at the MIAA Class A Conference Championships last February, going what was, at the time, PBs in both events (21.70 / 51.84). Two weeks later he competed at Maryland Swimming Senior Short Course Championships and put up lifetime bests in the 100/1000 free, 50 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM. He finaled in the 50 free (19th), 100 free (15th), 200 free (26th), 100 back (12th), 200 back (13th), 100 fly (31st), 200 IM (24th), and 400 IM (23rd).

The next opportunity he had to race was in October at the EST MDSI Virtual Meet Series. There, he updated his times in the 50/200 free, 100/200 back, and 100 breast. He dropped nearly 1.7 seconds in the 200 free, 2 in the 200 back, and 1.8 in the 100 breast.

200 back – 1:52.34

100 back – 51.58

50 back – 24.26

200 free – 1:43.16

100 free – 47.67

50 free – 21.54

400 IM – 4:12.91

100 fly – 53.03

100 breast – 1:00.75

The FSC men placed 3rd at the 2020 SSC Championships. They had good strength in the backstroke as then-juniors Brandon Dyck (1:46.95) and Matias Lopez (1:47.23) finished 3rd and 4th in the A final of the 200 back. The Mocs earned points in the B final as well from junior Calvin Giang and sophomore Jacob Tuckerman. Dyck was runner-up in the 100 back (48.42), while senior Talor Hamilton and Tuckerman scored in the B final.

Five Mocs qualified for NCAAs last season: juniors Miguel Bernotti (200 fly), Brandon Dyck (100 back, 200 back), and Matias Lopez (400 IM, 200 back); sophomore Cole Smith (1000 free, 1650 free); and freshman Luka Prostran (1000 free, 1650 free).

The Sunshine State Conference Presidents Council made the decision in December to cancel conference competition and championships for the fall sports of women’s and men’s soccer and volleyball, and for the winter sport of swimming during the 2020-21 academic year. Consequently, the entire team is red-shirting, although it remains to be seen who graduates and who stays on for another season in 2021-22.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

