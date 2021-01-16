2021 January Pro Swim Series: Day 2 Combined Results

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The first full day of prelims and finals for the 2021 January Pro Swim Series has wrapped in both San Antonio and Richmond. While San Antonio is considered the “main” site of this Pro Swim Series meet, there were a number of stand-out swims in Richmond.

Breaking into the top 10 fastest times in the world this season in the women’s 400 IM was national teamer Ally McHugh, touching in at 4:41.90. Finishing in second overall was Richmond winner 16-year-old Zoe Dixon, whose 4:43.01 is now #13 in the world this season. McHugh has now moved from #13 to #9 in the world, only behind fellow American #4 Emma Weyant.

2020-2021 LCM Women 400 IM

KayleeAUS
McKeown
12/13
4:32.73
2Yu
Yiting		CHN4:35.9401/02
3Sakiko
Shimizu		JPN4:36.7712/04
4Emma
Weyant		USA4:40.8411/13
5Ageha
Tanigawa		JPN4:41.3312/04
6Boglarka
Kapas		HUN4:41.4112/10
7Fantine
Lesaffre		FRA4:41.6412/11
8Ilaria
Cusinato		ITA4:41.8312/18
9Ally
McHugh		USA4:41.9001/15
10Anja
Crevar		SRB4:41.9212/06
Emily Escobedo swam a 1:07.11 from Richmond to take the overall lead in the women’s 100 breast. That swim was 0.03s faster than world record holder Lilly King, who won in the San Antonio pool. Both Escobedo and King now rank 11th and 12th respectively in the world this season. Another swim from Richmond, Miranda Tucker‘s 1:07.94, clocked in as the third-fastest time overall.

In the men’s 100 fly, backstroke ace Shaine Casas of Texas A&M posted the fastest American time this season with a 51.94, just 0.03s off his prelims swim of 51.91. That time puts Casas at #15 for the 2020-2021 world rankings. Coleman Stewart put up the fastest swim in Richmond at 52.19, which ranks second overall. That swim just snuck Stewart into the world top-25 for this season. Aiden Hayes took second behind Stewart in Richmond at 52.81, ranking third overall in this event.

Also breaking into the top 25 times in the world this season are Olympians Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland, who now rank 16th and 23rd in the men’s 400 IM thus far.

Women’s 200 Free Finals

  • PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016
Rank Time Swimmer Team Site
1 1:59.42 Madisyn Cox TXLA San Antonio
2 1:59.49 Regan Smith RIPT San Antonio
3 1:59.69 Erin Gemmell NCAP Richmond
4 1:59.91 Olivia Smoliga ABSC San Antonio
5 2:00.00 Cavan Gormsen LIAC Richmond
6 2:00.21 Bella Sims SAND San Antonio
7 2:00.24 Izzy Ivey UN San Antonio
8 2:00.38 Emma Weyant SYS San Antonio

Men’s 200 Free Finals

  • PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016
Rank Time Swimmer Team Site
1 1:47.36 Kieran Smith UN San Antonio
2 1:48.81 Townley Haas NOVA San Antonio
3 1:48.88 Zane Grothe BCH San Antonio
4 1:49.12 Carson Foster TEX San Antonio
5 1:50.12 Jeff Newkirk TXLA Richmond
6 1:50.32 Andrew Seliskar CAL San Antonio
7 1:50.41 Drew Kibler TEX San Antonio
8 1:51.14 Mitch D’Arrigo GSC San Antonio

Women’s 100 Breast Finals

  • PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011
Rank Time Swimmer Team Site
1 1:07.11 Emily Escobedo COND Richmond
2 1:07.14 Lilly King ISC San Antonio
3 1:07.94 Miranda Tucker UN Richmond
4 1:08.31 Letitia Sim TNT Richmond
5 1:08.44 Kathleen Baker TE San Antonio
6 1:09.00 Rachel Bernhardt GAME San Antonio
7 1:09.06 Micah Sumrall GAME San Antonio
8 1:09.42 Bethany Galat AGS San Antonio

Men’s 100 Breast Finals

  • PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017
Rank Time Swimmer Team Site
1 1:00.84 Nic Fink ABSC San Antonio
2 1:01.42 Cody Miller SAND San Antonio
3 1:01.64 Will Licon TXLA San Antonio
4 1:01.83 Kevin Cordes ABSC San Antonio
5 1:02.26 Tommy Cope CW San Antonio
6 1:02.44 Andrew Wilson ABSC San Antonio
7 1:03.17 Ian Finnerty MVN San Antonio
8 1:03.58 Ben Cono GAME San Antonio

Women’s 100 Fly Finals

  • PSS Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
Rank Time Swimmer Team Site
1 58.55 Regan Smith RIPT San Antonio
2 59.16 Olivia Bray UN San Antonio
3 59.44 Beata Nelson WA San Antonio
4 59.45 Aly Tetzloff WOLF Richmond
5 59.99 Leah Gingrich HURR San Antonio
6 1:00.26 Natalie Hinds ABSC San Antonio
7 1:00.44 Maddy Banic TNAQ Richmond
8 1:00.54 Phoebe Bacon NCAP San Antonio

Men’s 100 Fly Finals

  • PSS Record: 50.92, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020
Rank Time Swimmer Team Site
1 51.94 Shaine Casas TAMU San Antonio
2 52.19 Coleman Stewart WOLF Richmond
3 52.81 Aiden Hayes SSC Richmond
4 52.84 Danny Kovac UN San Antonio
5 52.86 Miles Smachlo CW San Antonio
6 52.96 Jack Saunderson WOLF Richmond
7 53.25 Arsenio Bustos WAC Richmond
8 53.38 Justin Wright NCAC Richmond

Women’s 400 IM Finals

  • PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015
Rank Time Swimmer Team Site
1 4:41.90 Ally McHugh WA San Antonio
2 4:43.01 Zoe Dixon NOVA Richmond
3 4:43.57 Emma Weyant SYS San Antonio
4 4:46.81 Evie Pfeifer TEX San Antonio
5 4:48.03 Summer Smith ABF Richmond
6 4:48.15 Samantha Tadder TIDE Richmond
7 4:49.11 Haley Anderson MVN San Antonio
8 4:49.57 Katie Grimes SAND San Antonio

Men’s 400 IM Finals

Rank Time Swimmer Team Site
1 4:17.26 Chase Kalisz ABSC San Antonio
2 4:18.24 Jay Litherland DYNA San Antonio
3 4:21.37 Jake Foster TEX San Antonio
4 4:23.26 Charlie Swanson CW San Antonio
5 4:23.89 Joshua Parent ABF Richmond
6 4:25.03 David Johnston TEX San Antonio
7 4:28.17 Baylor Nelson MAC Richmond
8 4:28.29 Thomas Bried ACE Richmond

DistanceSwimmer
2 minutes ago

We love Kathleen Baker swimming the 100 breast.

