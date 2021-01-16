2021 January Pro Swim Series: Day 2 Combined Results

2021 JANUARY PRO SWIM SERIES
- January 14-17, 2021
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Info (Both Sites)
- How To Watch
- Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- San Antonio Info
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- Start Times (Central Time): Women’s Prelims: 9:00 a.m. / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 6:00 p.m.
- San Antonio Psych Sheet
- Session Timelines
- Live Results
- Richmond Info
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
- Start Times (Eastern Time): Women’s Prelims: 9:00 a.m. / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 7:00 p.m.
- Richmond Psych Sheet
- Session Timelines
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 TYR Pro Swim Series – Richmond”
The first full day of prelims and finals for the 2021 January Pro Swim Series has wrapped in both San Antonio and Richmond. While San Antonio is considered the “main” site of this Pro Swim Series meet, there were a number of stand-out swims in Richmond.
Breaking into the top 10 fastest times in the world this season in the women’s 400 IM was national teamer Ally McHugh, touching in at 4:41.90. Finishing in second overall was Richmond winner 16-year-old Zoe Dixon, whose 4:43.01 is now #13 in the world this season. McHugh has now moved from #13 to #9 in the world, only behind fellow American #4 Emma Weyant.
2020-2021 LCM Women 400 IM
McKeown
4:32.73
|2
|Yu
Yiting
|CHN
|4:35.94
|01/02
|3
|Sakiko
Shimizu
|JPN
|4:36.77
|12/04
|4
|Emma
Weyant
|USA
|4:40.84
|11/13
|5
|Ageha
Tanigawa
|JPN
|4:41.33
|12/04
|6
|Boglarka
Kapas
|HUN
|4:41.41
|12/10
|7
|Fantine
Lesaffre
|FRA
|4:41.64
|12/11
|8
|Ilaria
Cusinato
|ITA
|4:41.83
|12/18
|9
|Ally
McHugh
|USA
|4:41.90
|01/15
|10
|Anja
Crevar
|SRB
|4:41.92
|12/06
Emily Escobedo swam a 1:07.11 from Richmond to take the overall lead in the women’s 100 breast. That swim was 0.03s faster than world record holder Lilly King, who won in the San Antonio pool. Both Escobedo and King now rank 11th and 12th respectively in the world this season. Another swim from Richmond, Miranda Tucker‘s 1:07.94, clocked in as the third-fastest time overall.
In the men’s 100 fly, backstroke ace Shaine Casas of Texas A&M posted the fastest American time this season with a 51.94, just 0.03s off his prelims swim of 51.91. That time puts Casas at #15 for the 2020-2021 world rankings. Coleman Stewart put up the fastest swim in Richmond at 52.19, which ranks second overall. That swim just snuck Stewart into the world top-25 for this season. Aiden Hayes took second behind Stewart in Richmond at 52.81, ranking third overall in this event.
Also breaking into the top 25 times in the world this season are Olympians Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland, who now rank 16th and 23rd in the men’s 400 IM thus far.
*combined results via USA Swimming will be posted when available
Women’s 200 Free Finals
- PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|1:59.42
|Madisyn Cox
|TXLA
|San Antonio
|2
|1:59.49
|Regan Smith
|RIPT
|San Antonio
|3
|1:59.69
|Erin Gemmell
|NCAP
|Richmond
|4
|1:59.91
|Olivia Smoliga
|ABSC
|San Antonio
|5
|2:00.00
|Cavan Gormsen
|LIAC
|Richmond
|6
|2:00.21
|Bella Sims
|SAND
|San Antonio
|7
|2:00.24
|Izzy Ivey
|UN
|San Antonio
|8
|2:00.38
|Emma Weyant
|SYS
|San Antonio
Men’s 200 Free Finals
- PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|1:47.36
|Kieran Smith
|UN
|San Antonio
|2
|1:48.81
|Townley Haas
|NOVA
|San Antonio
|3
|1:48.88
|Zane Grothe
|BCH
|San Antonio
|4
|1:49.12
|Carson Foster
|TEX
|San Antonio
|5
|1:50.12
|Jeff Newkirk
|TXLA
|Richmond
|6
|1:50.32
|Andrew Seliskar
|CAL
|San Antonio
|7
|1:50.41
|Drew Kibler
|TEX
|San Antonio
|8
|1:51.14
|Mitch D’Arrigo
|GSC
|San Antonio
Women’s 100 Breast Finals
- PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|1:07.11
|Emily Escobedo
|COND
|Richmond
|2
|1:07.14
|Lilly King
|ISC
|San Antonio
|3
|1:07.94
|Miranda Tucker
|UN
|Richmond
|4
|1:08.31
|Letitia Sim
|TNT
|Richmond
|5
|1:08.44
|Kathleen Baker
|TE
|San Antonio
|6
|1:09.00
|Rachel Bernhardt
|GAME
|San Antonio
|7
|1:09.06
|Micah Sumrall
|GAME
|San Antonio
|8
|1:09.42
|Bethany Galat
|AGS
|San Antonio
Men’s 100 Breast Finals
- PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|1:00.84
|Nic Fink
|ABSC
|San Antonio
|2
|1:01.42
|Cody Miller
|SAND
|San Antonio
|3
|1:01.64
|Will Licon
|TXLA
|San Antonio
|4
|1:01.83
|Kevin Cordes
|ABSC
|San Antonio
|5
|1:02.26
|Tommy Cope
|CW
|San Antonio
|6
|1:02.44
|Andrew Wilson
|ABSC
|San Antonio
|7
|1:03.17
|Ian Finnerty
|MVN
|San Antonio
|8
|1:03.58
|Ben Cono
|GAME
|San Antonio
Women’s 100 Fly Finals
- PSS Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|58.55
|Regan Smith
|RIPT
|San Antonio
|2
|59.16
|Olivia Bray
|UN
|San Antonio
|3
|59.44
|Beata Nelson
|WA
|San Antonio
|4
|59.45
|Aly Tetzloff
|WOLF
|Richmond
|5
|59.99
|Leah Gingrich
|HURR
|San Antonio
|6
|1:00.26
|Natalie Hinds
|ABSC
|San Antonio
|7
|1:00.44
|Maddy Banic
|TNAQ
|Richmond
|8
|1:00.54
|Phoebe Bacon
|NCAP
|San Antonio
Men’s 100 Fly Finals
- PSS Record: 50.92, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|51.94
|Shaine Casas
|TAMU
|San Antonio
|2
|52.19
|Coleman Stewart
|WOLF
|Richmond
|3
|52.81
|Aiden Hayes
|SSC
|Richmond
|4
|52.84
|Danny Kovac
|UN
|San Antonio
|5
|52.86
|Miles Smachlo
|CW
|San Antonio
|6
|52.96
|Jack Saunderson
|WOLF
|Richmond
|7
|53.25
|Arsenio Bustos
|WAC
|Richmond
|8
|53.38
|Justin Wright
|NCAC
|Richmond
Women’s 400 IM Finals
- PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|4:41.90
|Ally McHugh
|WA
|San Antonio
|2
|4:43.01
|Zoe Dixon
|NOVA
|Richmond
|3
|4:43.57
|Emma Weyant
|SYS
|San Antonio
|4
|4:46.81
|Evie Pfeifer
|TEX
|San Antonio
|5
|4:48.03
|Summer Smith
|ABF
|Richmond
|6
|4:48.15
|Samantha Tadder
|TIDE
|Richmond
|7
|4:49.11
|Haley Anderson
|MVN
|San Antonio
|8
|4:49.57
|Katie Grimes
|SAND
|San Antonio
Men’s 400 IM Finals
- PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz (USA), 2018
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|4:17.26
|Chase Kalisz
|ABSC
|San Antonio
|2
|4:18.24
|Jay Litherland
|DYNA
|San Antonio
|3
|4:21.37
|Jake Foster
|TEX
|San Antonio
|4
|4:23.26
|Charlie Swanson
|CW
|San Antonio
|5
|4:23.89
|Joshua Parent
|ABF
|Richmond
|6
|4:25.03
|David Johnston
|TEX
|San Antonio
|7
|4:28.17
|Baylor Nelson
|MAC
|Richmond
|8
|4:28.29
|Thomas Bried
|ACE
|Richmond
We love Kathleen Baker swimming the 100 breast.