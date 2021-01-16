2021 January Pro Swim Series: Day 2 Combined Results

2021 JANUARY PRO SWIM SERIES

The first full day of prelims and finals for the 2021 January Pro Swim Series has wrapped in both San Antonio and Richmond. While San Antonio is considered the “main” site of this Pro Swim Series meet, there were a number of stand-out swims in Richmond.

Breaking into the top 10 fastest times in the world this season in the women’s 400 IM was national teamer Ally McHugh, touching in at 4:41.90. Finishing in second overall was Richmond winner 16-year-old Zoe Dixon, whose 4:43.01 is now #13 in the world this season. McHugh has now moved from #13 to #9 in the world, only behind fellow American #4 Emma Weyant.

Emily Escobedo swam a 1:07.11 from Richmond to take the overall lead in the women’s 100 breast. That swim was 0.03s faster than world record holder Lilly King, who won in the San Antonio pool. Both Escobedo and King now rank 11th and 12th respectively in the world this season. Another swim from Richmond, Miranda Tucker‘s 1:07.94, clocked in as the third-fastest time overall.

In the men’s 100 fly, backstroke ace Shaine Casas of Texas A&M posted the fastest American time this season with a 51.94, just 0.03s off his prelims swim of 51.91. That time puts Casas at #15 for the 2020-2021 world rankings. Coleman Stewart put up the fastest swim in Richmond at 52.19, which ranks second overall. That swim just snuck Stewart into the world top-25 for this season. Aiden Hayes took second behind Stewart in Richmond at 52.81, ranking third overall in this event.

Also breaking into the top 25 times in the world this season are Olympians Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland, who now rank 16th and 23rd in the men’s 400 IM thus far.

*combined results via USA Swimming will be posted when available

Women’s 200 Free Finals

PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

Men’s 200 Free Finals

PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016

Women’s 100 Breast Finals

PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011

Men’s 100 Breast Finals

PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

Women’s 100 Fly Finals

PSS Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Men’s 100 Fly Finals

PSS Record: 50.92, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

Women’s 400 IM Finals

PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

Men’s 400 IM Finals