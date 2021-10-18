See 3133 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3533 Swim Jobs.

AQUATIC DIRECTOR – PRINCETON FAMILY YMCA

Under the direction of the Senior Director, Programs & Operations, the Aquatics Director is responsible for the management and operation of the Princeton Family YMCA’s aquatics programs; pool and lifeguard schedules, Red Cross certifications, YMCA swim lessons, competitive swim teams, water aerobics, etc. S/he assists in the development and oversight of the budget.

HEAD COACH WOODMONT COUNTRY CLUB

Woodmont Country Club is one of the premier clubs in the nation, located a short distance from our Nation’s Capital. Woodmont is looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable Swim Coach to direct/lead our summer swim team. The Seahawks are a young team competing in the Country Club Swim and Dive Association located in the Washington DC area.

ASSISTANT COACH INTERN – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Connecticut College is conducting a search for an Assistant Coach Intern Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving. The coach will assist the head coach of men’s and women’s swimming and diving with coaching/teaching during in-water practice sessions, out-of-water chalkboard and video analysis, in-meet coaching and pre-meet preparation, student-athlete counseling sessions (academic progress, social parameters, role on team, skill/strategy development), recruitment, and operations management. The coaching intern will adhere to all NCAA, NESCAC, and College regulations and represent the institution with the highest professionalism.

GLOBAL ECOMMERCE TECHNOLOGY PRODUCT MANAGER

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and is the holding company of fast growing e‐commerce sites SwimOutlet.com & Everyday Yoga. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company. We are a fully remote team with headquarters in Campbell, CA.

ECOMMERCE SITE MERCHANDISING DIRECTOR

ECOMMERCE SITE MERCHANDISING DIRECTOR

CRO – CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZER | A/B TESTING MANAGER, SWIMOUTLET

CRO – CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZER | A/B TESTING MANAGER, SWIMOUTLET

CATEGORY MANAGER – FASHION & SURF LIFESTYLE

CATEGORY MANAGER – FASHION & SURF LIFESTYLE

DIRECTOR OF YOUTH COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

The Director of Youth Competitive Swimming is responsible for the overall tone, direction and implementation of the YMCA of Greater Des Moines youth swim team program and the “Elite” Travel Team based out of the Wellmark YMCA Branch. This position will first and foremost be on deck coaching the Elite Travel Team swimmers. This position will oversee all aspects and personnel of the Swim Team.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

WAVE Aquatics is seeking an enthusiastic leader with pool operations and aquatics management experience.

SWIM COACH II

Provide leadership, instruction and motivation for swim team participants, attend swim meets/team functions, promote the swim team program within association guidelines, and maintain a safe environment. Understands that the team purpose is to develop swimmers’ skills, teach good sportsmanship, and demonstrate a high level of integrity in a caring and nurturing environment.

AGE GROUP/SR COACH—PART TIME-POTENTIAL FULL TIME

We are looking for a swimming coach with at least 3 years experience of coaching in the age group and/or Senior divisions. The ideal candidate will be able to have excellent technical knowledge of the sport along with the ability to write challenging workouts for multiple workout groups which vary in skill. The ideal candidate will also need to have a working knowledge of Team Unify, Meet Manager, and Excel.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Crimson Aquatics – Boston Branch, is seeking Lead Age Group Coach to join our established and successful swim team based in Boston, MA. Crimson Aquatics is home to Olympians, National team members, National junior team members, Olympic trial qualifiers, and National champions.

UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE PART-TIME SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

The Part-Time Swimming & Diving Coach, at the University of Delaware is a valued member within the University and Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Services (DIARS), upholding and embracing the departmental mission of “Inspiring Greatness Together.”

LEAD GOLD/SENIOR GROUP COACH

Rockwood Swim Club (RSCA) has been a staple in St. Louis county for over 30 years. During that time we have introduced thousands of kids to the fun, exciting environment of competitive swimming. Swimmers of all ages and abilities have a home in the Rockwood Swim Club family. We strive to give every swimmer the personal attention they deserve to continue their improvement. RSCA is a team of 300+ members and is ranked top 3 in St. Louis.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH-COLORADO COLLEGE

Assist Head Coach with on deck coaching, planning for practice and competition, and travel organization.

DANA HILLS SWIM TEAM – ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

Dana Hills Swim Team is a recreational and competitive swim program designed to provide swimmers of all levels with the opportunity to learn stroke techniques under the age group format and to apply what they have learned in competitive situations.

ROSE BOWL AQUATICS IS HIRING FOR MULTIPLE POSITIONS

Rose Bowl Aquatics is looking for numerous positions to join our TEAM. Located in beautiful Pasadena, CA at one of the best aquatics facilities in the nation, the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, we are looking forward to welcoming new members of our TEAM and can’t wait to see what you can bring to our future.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

Olympic Cascade Aquatics (OCA) is seeking an enthusiastic coach to add to its staff. The selected person will be the lead coach of one of the team’s age group practice groups and assist at times with senior practices.

REMOTE CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE

REMOTE CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE

3-4 ASSISTANT COACHES NEEDED

Our team is a year round USA Swimming, Michigan Swimming, competitive swim club offering high quality Professional Coaching and Technique Instruction for all ages and abilities. The goal of our team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability, from novice to international competitor

PART-TIME SWIM COACH

The Columbia Association Aquatics Department is looking for candidates who are able to be available for all scheduled practices and meets for our year round swim program Columbia Aquatics Association.

DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

Punahou Aquatics plays an integral role in the student experience. The philosophy of Punahou Aquatics is to encourage student athletes, within the framework of the educational mission of the school, to be the best that they can be both in and out of the pool. The Punahou Aquatics coaching staff plays a significant role in the success of its’ Athletics program and the education of our students.

HEAD LIFEGUARD AND LIFEGUARDS NEEDED! FREE GYM MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED!

EXOS is a leader in the field of human performance, a category it created more than 20 years ago. For two decades we’ve stood side by side with the very best, coaching individuals, teams, and communities to higher levels of performance. And we’ve done it all by pioneering and leveraging sports science and proprietary tools across mindset, nutrition, movement, and recovery.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACH FOR PORTLAND PORPOISE SWIM CLUB

PPSC is a competitive, USA Swim Club located in Portland, ME. We are currently seeking a part-time Assistant Coach to aid the Head Coach in the development of swimmers, through mastery of swimming skills, knowledge of the sport, and goal setting. The Assistant Coach should have a competitive swimming background, a love of the sport and strong desire to share their passion and knowledge with young swimmers.

HEAD AGE GROUP POSITION

North Coast Aquatics is seeking to hire a head age group coach to its staff this Fall. The coach will be leading the 11-12 and 13-14 practice groups and oversee the entire 14-under age group program. The position requires availability in the afternoons M-F as well as weekend practices and swim meets both locally and regionally.

REGIONAL TEAM SALES REPRESENTATIVE, OHIO, MICHIGAN, ILLINOIS & INDIANA

SwimOutlet has grown to become the largest competitive swim retailer and team dealer in the United States. We offer the largest assortment of products, superior customer service and best quality available. We are a team of swimmers and we love swimming.

ASST COACH – SWIM AND DIVE

The University of California San Diego is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Swim Coach. UC San Diego, located in La Jolla, in the San Diego Metropolitan area, enrolls over 35,000 students and is one of the University of California’s 10 campuses. UC San Diego has earned recognition as one of the world’s premier research universities and one of the top-10 public universities in the nation.

HEAD COACH FOR USA SWIM TEAM & REC DEPARTMENT SWIM TEAM

Help Wanted – Our club in Clarkesville, Georgia is seeking to hire a USA Swimming Team Head Coach. You are actively involved in all phases of the club’s swim team program to include working with the swim team committees and staff, to include program scheduling, directing practices, and coordinating swim meets.

HEAD AGE GROUP SWIM COACH FULL OR PART TIME

The JCCNS Sea Serpents is a young, fast growing year-round USA Swim team with approximately 120 swimmers, which includes a Pre-Team, Special Olympics Practice Group, and a summer league team. These past few seasons we had multiple top ten swimmers, three zone qualifiers, and two Sectional Qualifiers.

CAYMAN ISLANDS – LEARN TO SWIM INSTRUCTOR

Have you ever wanted to live in the Caribbean? Now is your chance to do what you love and be in paradise! We are a reputable mobile swim, yoga and fitness business in Grand Cayman and have been running for 11 years.

SENIOR AND AGE GROUP COACHES

Ideal candidate should have experience working with senior swimmers of all levels, including college and post-grads, and possess a deep understanding of senior training and seasonal planning. Head Coach is looking for an energetic TEAM player who takes positivity to another level, an excellent teacher and supreme motivator.

ASSISTANT COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The Assistant Coach for Women’s Swimming will assist with practice and games; preparation as assigned; evaluate performances, make recommendations to the head coach regarding individual participation in games. This role provides administrative and programmatic support to the head coach.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Buenaventura Swim Club is seeking an experienced and enthusiastic Head Coach who will define and lead the overall directions of our year-round swim club program. Our club is a non-profit, board-governed, coach-led swim team established in 1962 operating out of Ventura Aquatic Center in Ventura, California.

HEAD HIGH SCHOOL & CLUB SWIM COACH (COMBINED POSITION) COLUMBUS NORTH HIGH SCHOOL & DONNER SWIM CLUB

Columbus North High School (CNHS) is a public high school of 2,100 students in Columbus, Indiana with a strong academic and athletic reputation. In swimming, the Bull Frogs have 10 Boys State Titles, and 31 top-5 finishes to go along with 1 Girls State Title and 14 top-5 finishes.

SWIMMING – SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER

MASTERS SWIM COACH

Are you a natural leader with a competitive drive? Do you have a background in swimming or aquatics that you want to bring to the next level? This may be the opportunity for you! The YMCA of the North Shore is seeking a Masters Swim Coach to join our SHARKS team.

DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

Effectively and efficiently manage and run the day to day operations of Connecticut Swimming, Inc.(CSI) Responsible for ensuring the efficiency of business operations as well as working closely with the General Chair, Board of Directors (BOD), Governance Committee, volunteers and CSI community.

HEAD COACH – MISSION VIEJO NADADORES

The Mission Viejo Nadadores, a 501(c) 3 charitable organization, is seeking a Head Coach to support our mission and guide the development of our team of 600+ swimmers from novice to elite. Our facility is outdoors in Southern California.

ALAMO AREA AQUATIC ASSOCIATION – NORTHEAST SEEKS PT AGE GROUP COACH

(AAAA-NE) located in San Antonio, Texas. Seeking qualified applicants for the position of PART-TIME age group swim coach. This position reports directly to both the AAAA-NE Head Age Group and AAAA-NE Head Coach.

SWIM COACH – PT – $1000 SIGNING BONUS

Join the Bellevue Club and Hotel team. Our dynamic property, located on the Eastside, includes a 250,000-square-foot fitness facility, three restaurants, a full-service spa and 66-room boutique hotel.

HEAD DIVING COACH

The successful candidate will assist the head swimming and diving coach in the organization and management of a competitive NCAA Division III men’s and women’s swimming and diving program. The position responsibilities will include teaching and coaching divers for successful competition; supporting student-athletes’ academic success; recruiting prospective students; scouting opponents; fundraising; developing alumnae and parent relations; team travel planning; administrative tasks; and other duties as assigned. This is a full-time, 10-month, benefits-eligible, administrative position. Evening and weekend work are required. This position description is not all-inclusive as other tasks or responsibilities may be assigned.

FULL-TIME LEAD SENIOR COACH

We are looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable Swim Coach to direct/lead our Senior level swim groups. Swimmers in this group (ages 13+) compete in our LSC Championship Meet, Sectionals, Futures, Junior Nationals and Futures. Candidates should be able to show technique driven processes and improvements in swimmers at this level along with being excellent communicators to both swimmers and their parents.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY (IN) GRADUATE ASSISTANT- SWIMMING & DIVING

Anderson University (IN) seeks a graduate assistant in the sport of Swimming & Diving for the 2021 – 2022 academic year.

ASSOCIATE CATEGORY MANAGER

ASSOCIATE CATEGORY MANAGER

FOX VALLEY WAVE HEAD COACH

Fox Valley Wave is seeking an energetic, engaging, motivated and experienced Head Coach. Fox Valley Wave is located in the Fox Cities, Wisconsin. The team consists of approximately 100 swimmers, trains over five different level groups, and utilizes two eight-lane 25-yard pools as well as a 50-meter pool for the summer long-course season.

ZIONSVILLE SWIM CLUB SEEKS FULL-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

Zionsville Swim Club is seeking qualified applicants for a full-time assistant to work with both age group & senior athletes. We are looking for coaches that have a love of swimming and enjoy helping develop young people. Zionsville SC has a supportive community, a professional coaching staff and motivated athletes.

ASSISTANT COACH FOR AMERICAN ENERGY SWIM CLUB

An Assistant Coach of American Energy Swim Club demonstrates leadership and responsibility in coaching our swimmers (ages 8-18). S/he will be involved in all aspects of the AESC program, including (but not limited to) scheduling, training, performance, and safety.

HEAD COACH, CHESTERBROOK SWIMMING

Year-round position. Head Coach meets with Team Representatives monthly in the off-season. Participates in interview and hiring of coaching in the late fall. Full-time requirements from mid-May until the end of July (Individual All-Stars) to be negotiated with Team Representatives. Ideal candidate will be prepared to make a three- to five-year commitment. Contracts are negotiated on a yearly basis.

AGE GROUP COACH

Responsibilities will include lead and assist different training groups during practice and swim meets, complete meet entries, and attend pertinent meetings. Administrative responsibilities will include communicating with parents, complete monthly meet write-ups and assignments.

SWIMMING – SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER

SwimSwam is looking for an individual to join our social media team as an independent contractor.

CHATTAHOOCHEE GOLD FULL TIME AGE GROUP / SENIOR COACH

Chattahoochee Gold is a coach owned top 25 VCC team located in the north suburbs of Atlanta GA. We have 3 sites and roughly 700 swimmers on the team of all levels up to Olympic Trials. We are looking to hire at least one full time staff member to join the Gold Family.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

The Carmel Swim Club (CSC), located in Carmel, Indiana is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Age Group Coach. These positions reports directly to the Carmel Swim Club Head Coach/CEO and Head Age Group Coach. The Carmel Swim Club operates a 50 meter indoor pool at Carmel High School and trains at select outdoor facilities during the summer months.

AQUATICS MANAGER

Manages all aquatic facilities, staff, activities, programs and events to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all members. Must be available in-season holidays (Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day) and seasonal weekends (May, June, July and August).

SR. AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Under the direction of the Branch Executive and in accordance with the Christian nature and purpose of the Great Miami Valley YMCA Association, the Aquatics Director administers, supervises, and develops the aquatic programs and services of the Branch. Recreational and instructional programs are conducted for preschoolers, youth and adults in accordance with the program and membership policies of the branch.

ASSOCIATE COACH

Sailfish Aquatics based in the Concord, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group and Senior Developmental Programs. More information on the team is available at sailfishaquatics.org

AGE GROUP COACH IN RHODE ISLAND

Anglerfish Aquatics is a coach-owned program serving the greater Providence and Boston area. Our team consists of 60+ number full-time swimmers, an additional 50 part-time swimmers, and a swim lesson program. Our home pool is an indoor, six lane 5 25 yard pool with outdoor facility access including a track, indoor gym. The team is young and in 3 short years had emerged as one of the top programs in New England at the age group and senior team levels and has developed Nationally ranked swimmers.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH POSITION

Lead Age Group Coaching position with the Foothills Swim Team in Lakewood, Colorado. Foothills Swim Team is actively seeking a highly motivated and committed coach to fill the role of a Lead Coach at the Age Group level to begin immediately. Foothills Swim Team is a year-round competitive swimming program offering instruction, training, and competition for young people ages 5 and up. We have over 200 USA Swimming registered members and operate from three locations: Carmody Recreation center (50 meters by 25 yards), Lilley Gulch recreation center (6-lane 25 Meter), and Ridge Recreation Center (10-lane 25 yards).

LIFEGUARD

Seeking Lifeguards with positive and friendly attitudes, attention to detail, and the ability to follow written and verbal instructions. Prior customer service experience strongly preferred.

HEAD SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Competitive compensation plus comprehensive benefits plan including health, dental, and vision insurance and retirement plan options including a fixed pension plan or a 401(A) with generous employer contributions

