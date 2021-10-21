Schwingenschlogl Slices .01 Off German 100 Breast Record

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #3 – DOHA

Thursday, October 21st – Saturday, October 23rd

Hamad Aquatic Center, Doha, Qatar

Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET

Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET

SCM (25m)

While competing on day 1 of the FINA World Cup stop in Doha, Qatar, Fabian Schwingenschlogl put up a new lifetime best and German national record in the men’s 100m breaststroke.

After establishing himself as the 2nd fastest swimmer out of the heats with a morning swim of 57.82, 30-year old Schwingenschlogl leveled up for the final, ultimately getting to the wall in a mighty 56.63. That garnered him the silver medal behind winner Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands who threw down a time of 56.35 for the win.

As for Schwingenschlogl, the man opened in 26.75 and closed in 29.88 to get under 57 for the 7th time in his career. His 56.63 performance managed to slice .01 off of the 56.64 German national standard he established already on this circuit in Budapest.

Schwingenschlogl already owns the short course meters 50 breaststroke national record in a time of 25.87 from the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships, as well as the long course meters 100 breaststroke record in his 58.95 from earlier this year.

He competes for the Toronto Titans in the International Swimming League (ISL) and will be competing in the playoffs next month in Eindhoven.