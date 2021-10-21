Bella Sims Breaks Down Full Olympic Experience as a 16-Year-old

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic medalist Bella Sims , who swam on the prelims of the 800 free relay in Tokyo at 16 years old as the 2nd youngest member of the US Olympic team, only older than her club teammate and training partner, Katie Grimes . Sims goes in-depth on her expectations heading into trials, her day-to-day training in Las Vegas, and what it was like being a teenager at the Olympic Games. Sims also talks about crying before all of her races, less-than-ideal open water swims, and not realizing that prelims swimmers got medals too.

