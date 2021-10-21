Aussie 2022 Commonwealth Games/World C’ships Trials Headed For South Australia

The 2022 Australian Swimming Championships are bound for the city of Adelaide, South Australia, as was announced by the nation’s aquatic governing body this week.

Aussie Olympic and Paralympic athletes will vie for roster spots on the Commonwealth Games, World Championships and World University Games (Summer Universiade) rosters for 2022, with the Australian Swimming Championships representing a key selection competition for all.

The South Australia Aquatic & Leisure Center is where the action will take place, slated for April 4th-9th, with the Australian Age Swimming Championships on the books for April 11th-18th. The SA Aquatic & Leisure Center has become a hotbed for hosting high-profile meets, most recently the 2020 Australian Olympic Trials.

Swimming Australia’s interim CEO, Eugenie Buckley, said of the competition’s plans, “We’re extremely pleased our sport will return to South Australia and be showcased at the impressive SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre.

“After an enormous year in swimming the next 12 months is set to be just as busy with two international events on the calendar, not to mention major junior events as well, so our Australian Championships will importantly act as selection meets.

“We’re incredibly grateful and appreciative for the support provided by the South Australian Government and South Australian Tourism Commission who continue to invest in our sport, and thank them for hosting us again. It’s clear this relationship is incredibly strong and continues to prosper year after year.

“We’d also like to thank Swimming SA and the team at the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre for their ongoing support, their assistance to get our events up and running is invaluable.”

Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing, Corey Wingard, added, “On the back of Adelaide having hosted the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic trials earlier this year, it is a huge coup for our state to host both the Australian Swimming Championships and Australian Age Swimming Championships in 2022,” Minister Wingard said.

“While we can’t wait to see our South Australian swimmers – such as Kyle Chalmers and Madison Wilson – take to the pool to compete for international selection, we also look forward to welcoming the thousands of competitors, families, coaches and supporters who will travel from across the country to take part in these events.

“Hosting these events puts Adelaide and South Australia on the map and thanks to the Marshall Government’s more than $400 million investment in sport since 2018 continues to position us as a premiere sporting destination.”