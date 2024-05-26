Sarah Sjostrom’s Mare Nostrum Canet Absence Explained

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

For Swedish speedster Sarah Sjostrom‘s worldwide fans, there was some disappointment this weekend at the first stop of the 2024 Mare Nostrum Tour.

Despite having been entered in Canet, which began on Saturday, May 25th, the 30-year-old world record holder wound up withdrawing from the meet. This meant no appearances in the sprint butterfly and freestyle events she’s so famous for blowing up whenever she dives in.

When asked about her absence, Sjostrom told SwimSwam today, “Had fever Thursday/friday . Still coughing a bit, but might come to Barcelona. Definitely Monaco.”

The Barcelona stop is scheduled for May 29th-30th while the Monaco meet is slated for June 1-2.

The Monaco stop is the competition where skins are contested in the 50s of each stroke, a format in which Sjostrom thrives.

The 50m sprints of each discipline are conducted in a series of rounds, with the preliminary race, along with rounds 2 and 3 taking place on day one while the final two battles are conducted on day two.

Last year, Sjostrom registered monster swims across all 5 rounds of the women’s 50m fly, nearly completing a masterful decrescendo en route to her frightening 24.89 which garnered her gold.

Round 1 – 25.58

Round 2 – 25.25

Round 3 – 25.28

Round 4 – 25.07

Round 5 – 24.89