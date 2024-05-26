2024 Mare Nostrum Canet: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record: Felipe Lima – 26.33 (2019)

GOLD – Taku Taniguchi (JPN), 27.49

SILVER – Koen De Groot (NED), 27.59

BRONZE – Carl Aitkaci (FRA), 28.15

Today’s sessions started out on a rather subdued note as only 2 swimmers clocked times under the 28-second barrier in this men’s 50m breaststroke.

Japan’s Taku Taniguchi maintained his top spot from this morning’s heats, dropping nearly half a second to wind up at the wall in 27.49 for gold.

Koen De Groot of the Netherlands was only .10 behind in 27.59 while France got on the board, courtesy of Carl Aitkaci earning bronze in 28.15.

All 3 times sit well outside the list of top 30 performers worldwide on the season.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record: Ruta Meilutyte – 29.88 (2015)

GOLD – Sophie Hansson (SWE), 30.59

SILVER – Skyler Smith (USA), 30.80

BRONZE – Letitia Sim (SGP), 30.95

It was a tightly-contested battle to the finish in this women’s 50m breast, but 25-year-old Sophie Hansson of Sweden triumphed with a time of 30.59.

That outing overtook her previous season-best of 30.68 from last year’s World Cup Series and checks in as the 10th-quickest time of the Olympian’s career.

USA’s Skyler Smith, formerly of the University of North Carolina, snagged silver in 30.80 while Singapore’s Letitia Sim fell just shy of her lifetime best and national record of 30.92 notched at last December’s Japan Open.

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record: Andrii Govorov – 22.53 (2018)

GOLD – Nyls Korstanje (NED), 23.22

SILVER – Szebasztian Szabo (HUN), 23.47

BRONZE – Dylan Carter (TTO), 23.50

Two of the top three finishers from the 2023 edition of this meet landed on the podium once again, although Trinidad & Tobago’s Dylan Carter fell from gold to bronze with tonight’s race.

Carter checked in with a time of 23.50 for 3rd behind Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo who maintained his silver medal position from 2023. He was 23.40 last year and 23.47 this time around.

Taking the gold was former NC State standout Nyls Korstanje, with the 25-year-old punching an effort of 23.22. He’s already been as swift as 22.90 this season, a time he put on the books at April’s Swim Open Stockholm to rank #2 in the world.

Of note, reigning world record holder Andrii Govorov of Ukraine placed 7th this evening in 23.83.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record: Sarah Sjostrom – 24.76 (2017)

GOLD – Sara Junevik (SWE), 25.74

SILVER – Melanie Henique (FRA), 25.86

BRONZE – Neza Klancar (SLO), 26.28

With Swedish speedster Sarah Sjostrom not competing in Canet despite her entries, it was countrywoman Sara Junevik who stepped up for the gold in tonight’s 50m fly final.

Junevik crushed a winning effort of 25.74, tying her best-ever result from when she first nailed the time last year. That garnered her 6th place in the final at the 2023 World Championships.

Melanie Henique of the host nation settled for silver tonight in 25.86, just as she did last year in 25.77, and Slovenia’s Neza Klancar produced a mark of 26.28 as the bronze medalist.

MEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record: Henrik Christiansen – 7:48.19 (2019)

– 7:48.19 (2019) OQT – 7:51.65

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record: Camille Muffat – 4:02.97 (2012)

OQT – 4:07.90

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record: Ryosuke Irie – 53.00 (2022)

OQT – 53.74

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record: Kylie Masse – 58.57 (2022)

OQT – 59.99

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record: Arno Kamminga – 2:07.23 (2021)

OQT – 2:09.68

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record: Rikke Moller-Pederson – 2:19.67 (2014)

OQT – 2:23.91

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record: Kristof Milak – 1:53.89 (2022)

OQT – 1:55.78

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record: Suzuka Hasegawa – 2:06.70 (2017)

OQT – 2:08.43

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record: Nathan Adrian – 48.08 (2014)

OQT – 48.34

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record: Sarah Sjostrom – 52.08 (2017)

– 52.08 (2017) OQT – 53.61

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record: Hugo Gonzalez – 1:56.31 (2021)

OQT – 1:57.94

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record: Katinka Hosszu – 4:30.75 (2016)

OQT – 4:38.53

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –