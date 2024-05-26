Anastasia Gorbenko Sets Another Israeli Record With 4:36.95 400 IM

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record: Katinka Hosszu – 4:30.75 (2016)

OQT – 4:38.53

GOLD – Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR), 4:36.95

SILVER – Mio Narita (JPN), 4:38.23

BRONZE – Waka Kobori (JPN), 4:38.38

Anastasia Gorbenko is on a roll in Canet as she set another Israeli National Record, this time swimming to a 4:36.95 in the 400 IM. Yesterday, she broke her own 200 IM record swimming a 2:08.63.

Gorbenko breaks her own record in the 400 IM that she set in February at the 2024 World Championships in a 4:37.36. That swim earned her a silver medal in Doha.

Split Comparison:

New Record Old Record 50 28.86 28.39 100 33.64 33.04 150 37.08 36.37 200 35.69 36.26 250 39.42 39.5 300 39.5 39.53 350 31.58 32.2 400 31.18 31.97 4:36.95 4:37.36

Today, Gorbenko was conservative going out as her first three-50s were all slower than in February. On the back half of the backstroke leg, Gorbenko kicked it into another gear and didn’t look back as she swam faster on every 50 split for the second half of the race. The biggest difference was her freestyle leg where she was 1.41 seconds faster overall.

In addition to improving since February, she also has made strides in the last year. A year ago at the Mare Nostrum stop in Barcelona, Gorbenko set an Israeli record in the event with a 4:40.76.

With her swim today, she stays at #13 in the World so far this season in the event.

Yesterday, Gorbenko told SwimSwam’s Coleman Hodges that she feels she is “in the best shape I’ve ever been in my life.”