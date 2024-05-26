Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anastasia Gorbenko on 200 IM 2:08.63 National Record: ‘I’m pretty surprised’

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

On Night 1 of the Canet stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour, Anastasia Gorbenko clocked a 2:08.63 in the women’s 200 IM, a personal best and new Israeli record. The Paris Olympian was surprised by this result, saying she felt good in the morning and decided to go for it at night and see what happened.

