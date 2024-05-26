Shaine Casas Swims 52.11 100 Butterfly In Austin, Foster Entered In 200 IM Today

2024 TXLA End of School Splash

May 24-27, 2024

Austin, TX

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Mobile: “2024 ST TXLA 11 & Over End of School Splash”

Just a week after swimming a 51.48 in the 100 butterfly, Shaine Casas posted a 52.11 in the event once again in Austin. He currently sits as the #2 American in the event this season with a 51.03 from December’s US Open.

Although a second off of his season best, his swim still is a bounce back swim from his 53.95 that he swam last month at the San Antonio Pro Series stop. It also was faster than he was at the 2024 World Championships as his fastest swim in Doha was a 52.21 for 12th in prelims. There in semifinals, he finished 16th in a 52.75. In addition to his 51.03 from the US Open, he also swam a 51.40 in the event at the Knoxville Pro Series stop in January.

Last June at 2023 US Summer Nationals, he just missed making the 2023 Worlds team in the event for the US as he was 3rd in a 51.42. Thomas Heilman was 2nd in a 51.19. With Caeleb Dressel leading Americans this season in a 50.84, the competition is even steeper this year.

US Top 5 This Season- Men’s LCM 100 Fly

Caeleb Dressel 50.84 Shaine Casas 51.03 Michael Andrew, 51.66 Zach Harting, 51.68 Dare Rose, 51.72

Casas is entered in the 200 IM on Sunday alongside Carson Foster. The 200 IM is Foster’s lone entry at the meet. The two lead the US men this year in the event as Casas swam a 1:56.06 at the December US Open and Foster swam a 1:56.97 at 2024 World Championships for silver.