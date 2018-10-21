Rikako Ikee Wreaks Havoc On Night 2 Of Manchester Int’l Swim Meet

2018 MANCHESTER INT’L SWIM MEET

The teen force that is Japan’s Rikako Ikee descended upon the Manchester Aquatics Center to compete on the 2nd day of the 2018 Manchester International Swim meet. Suiting up for just 2 events, the 18-year-old clocked winning times in both the 100m fly and 50m back as a break from her training with Swedish Olympian Sarah Sjostrom in Turkey.

First in the 100m fly, one of the several national records Ikee holds for Japan, the 2018 Asian Games MVP set the tone in the morning with an AM swim of 58.49 to notch the only effort under one minute. The same held true for the evening final, as Ikee lowered her time to an impressive 55.97 to come within .33 of her NR of 55.64. The next closest competitor was 17-year-old Emily Large who touched in 1:00.01 for silver.

Ikee’s in-training time of 55.96 now checks-in as the 4th fastest SCM mark in the world this season.

The women’s 50m back was Ikee’s next victim in Manchester, as the sprinter stopped the clock in 27.59 for the gold. She and Loughborough’s Emily Crane marked the only 2 racers to delve under the 28-second mark, with Crane capturing silver in 27.99.

Multiple Commonwealth Games medalist Freya Anderson did additional damage after already claiming 2 individual golds on night 1 in Manchester. This evening, the 17-year-old Ellesmere Titan proved too tough for the field in the 200m free, clinching the win in 1:56.54.

The teen then went on take the 50m free sprint title in a mark of 24.84, representing the first time the versatile freestyler has ventured into sub-25 second territory in the SCM version of the event.

Sheffield’s Jay Lelliott was back in action tonight as well, winning the men’s 400m free in 3:43.44. Richard Nagy, also of Sheffield, earned runner-up status in the event in 3:45.15, but managed to claim the top prize in the 200m fly in 1:57.87.

Stockport Metro’s Katie Matts doubled up on her 200m breast victory from night 1 with another win this evening, topping the podium in the 100m distance in a mark of 1:06.72. Her outing checks-in as a new personal best by almost half a second and slides into the 10th spot among the fastest times in the world this season.

Additional Highlights: