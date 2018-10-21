WATCH: Top Swims from Texas A&M/Louisville/Ohio State Men’s Tri-Meet

Ohio State vs. Louisville, Ohio State vs. Texas A&M, Texas A&M vs. Louisville

  • October 12th, 2018
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Full results
    • Final score: Ohio State 192, Louisville 161
    • Final score: Ohio State 199, Texas A&M 153
    • Final score: Texas A&M 190, Louisville 162

Originally reported by Karl Ortegon.

There were a couple of very close races in this tri-meet last weekend. The tightest finish came in the 50 free: Andrej Barna of Louisville was 20.21, followed by OSU’s Teo Chavez (20.22) and A&M’s Adam Koster (20.23). Koster won the 200 free earlier in the session with a 1:38.44, in another tight finish as he edged OSU’s Andrew Loy (1:38.94) and Matthew Abeysinghe (1:38.99).

A&M’s Benjamin Walker won twice, going 3:53.51 in the 400 IM and 1:58.73 in the 200 breast.

Louisville found its way to four other wins, with Marcelo Acosta going 9:16.54 in the 1000, while Zach Harting was 48.33 to win the 100 fly and Nicolas Albiero taking the 100 back (48.03) and 200 fly (1:47.21).

To finish things out, Ohio State had a statement swim in the 400 free relay, clocking a 2:56.68. Loy’s 43.89 was the quickest lead-off by far.

