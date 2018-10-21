Futures Champ Noah Smith Verbally Commits to Cincinnati Bearcats

Ocala, Florida’s Noah Smith has made a verbal pledge to the University of Cincinnati’s class of 2023. He is a senior at Vanguard High School and swims year-round for Central Florida Marlins

“I wouldn’t have found my path without the patience support of my family, the Marlins coaches, Coach Van and Rick Paine of ACC! I’m incredibly blessed. I choose the University of Cincinnati because of the outstanding academics and great team environment they have. The coaches were incredibly supportive and outgoing to make me fall in love with the school and the team dynamics. The team made me feel welcome and it was truly a family-environment among them. The moment I stepped on campus I knew Cincinnati was going to be an incredible place to go. I can’t wait until next fall to be apart [sic] of such an incredible team! Go Bearcats!!”

Smith is in the middle of his final high school season in Florida’s 3A Class. He finished his junior season last November with 5th-place finishes in both the 200 free (1:41.90) and 500 free (4:36.87). He wrapped up the 2017-18 short course season at Florida Swimming Senior Short Course Championships, where he made A finals in the 100/200/500 free and 200 fly and B finals in the 200/400 IM. He notched PBs in all 6 events. This summer he swam at Cary Futures and won the 800 free (8:24.48), took 3rd in the 400 free (4:04.03), placed 6th in the 200 free, and earned new PBs in the 100/400/800 free and 400 IM.

The Bearcats won the team title at the 2018 AAC Championships. Smith’s best times would have added to their totals in the B finals of the 200/500 free and 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:39.94

500 free – 4:28.68

1000 free – 9:23.04

400 IM – 4:00.14

200 IM – 1:54.48