2018 Manchester Int’l Swim Meet Preview

2018 MANCHESTER INT’L SWIM MEET

Saturday, October 20th & Sunday, October 21st

Manchester Aquatics Center

LCM

Meet Site

Entry List

A number of British swimmers across the big club powerhouses are scheduled to compete at the 2018 Manchester International Swim Meet this upcoming weekend. Amateur and pro athletes alike will take to the Manchester Aquatics Centre pool, with age groupings concisely divided into ‘Open’ for 17/over and ‘Junior’ 16/under for women, along with ‘Open’ for 18/over and Junior 17/under for men.

A total prize money pot in excess of £10,000 ($13,000 USD) will be awarded across the top 12 male and top 12 female athletes in the open class, based on FINA points per individual swims as follows:

1st £800 5th £350 9th £150

2nd £600 6th £300 10th £100

3rd £500 7th £250 11th £75

4th £400 8th £200 12th £50

In addition to the British athletes such as multi-Commonwealth Games medalist Freya Anderson, Olympic medalist Stephen Milne and newly-funded teen Nicholas Pyle, the primary draw for this event may be teenager Rikako Ikee.

Although the 2018 Asian Games MVP appears on the entry lists, she is currently on a 2-week training trip in Turkey with Energy Club team member and Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom, as we reported. With this MISM coming u in just 3 days, it’s unconfirmed if Ikee will indeed make her anticipated appearance in Manchester.