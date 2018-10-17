Despite Indy Win, Queens Tops First Division II CSCAA Polls

Despite losing a dual meet to Indianapolis over the weekend, the Queens men are still ranked #1 in the first 2018-2019 edition of the CSCAA’s dual meet poll for Division II.

Indy won the Queens-Indy-Wingate triangular meet on the men’s side. The meet, however, was swum in short course meters, rather than the typical short course yards NCAA format. In the CSCAA’s poll (which is specifically geared towards head-to-head competition) Queens sits 7 points ahead of Indy for the men’s #1 ranking.

Queens leads the women’s rankings by just 2 points over Drury.

 

The full CSCAA press release is below:

October 17, 2018 – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have released their first TYR Top 25 Dual Meet Swimming and Diving Poll of the 2018-19 season.  The Queens men and women claimed the number one spot.

On the women’s side, Drury, Nova Southeastern, UC San Diego, and Tampa round out the top five spots. On the men’s side Indianapolis, Drury, Delta State and Oklahoma Baptist complete the top five.  In total, twenty-nine men’s and thirty-three women’s teams earned votes.

The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and the next polls are scheduled for release on November 14, January 9, January 30, and February 27.

Division II Men

Rank Prev Team Points
1 Queens (NC) 149
2 Indianapolis 142
3 Drury 136
4 Delta State 123
5 Oklahoma Baptist 123
6 UC San Diego 116
7 Florida Southern 110
8 Lindenwood 105
9 Grand Valley 99
10 Wingate 95
11 Colorado Mesa 94
12 Nova Southeastern 86
13 Northern Michigan 74
14 Saint Leo 73
15 Missouri S&T 65
16 Florida Tech 64
17 Fresno Pacific 53
18 Tampa 49
19 McKendree 41
20 Carson-Newman 38
20 West Chester 31
22 Truman State 26
23 Emmanuel 13
24 Wayne State 12
25 Simon Fraser 11

Also Receiving Votes:

Findlay (8), Bridgeport (7), Saint Cloud State (4), Henderson State (3)

Division I Women

Rank Prev Team Points
1 Queens (NC) 172
2 Drury 170
3 Nova Southeastern 160
4 UC San Diego 150
5 Tampa 124
6 West Chester 124
7 Indianapolis 118
8 Colorado Mesa 110
9 Wingate 107
10 Fresno Pacific 99
11 Lindenwood 97
11 West Florida 94
13 Northern Michigan 93
14 Oklahoma Baptist 88
15 Delta State 79
16 Grand Valley 75
17 Florida Southern 66
18 Carson-Newman 60
19 Wayne State 47
20 Truman State 45
21 Cal State East Bay 42
22 Minnesota State 37
23 Findlay 17
24 Cal Baptist 16
25 Saint Cloud State 15

Also Receiving Votes:

Concordia Irvine (13), Simon Fraser/Saint Leo (12), Oachita Baptist (11), Bloomsburg (8), Clarion (7), Sioux Falls (4), LIU Post (3)

Poll Committee

Kyle Berg, Rollins; Justin Hastings, Colorado Mesa; Jason Hite, Indianapolis; John Long, Queens; Chris Villa, Indiana (PA); Jeff Boss, Concordia Irvine; Liam Donnelly, Simon Fraser;  James Kiner, Tampa; Heidi Voigt, Northern Michigan; Greg Doyle, Wingate; Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorhead; Tamber McAllister, Dixie State; Nathan Rothman, Mines

