Despite Indy Win, Queens Tops First Division II CSCAA Polls

Despite losing a dual meet to Indianapolis over the weekend, the Queens men are still ranked #1 in the first 2018-2019 edition of the CSCAA’s dual meet poll for Division II.

Indy won the Queens-Indy-Wingate triangular meet on the men’s side. The meet, however, was swum in short course meters, rather than the typical short course yards NCAA format. In the CSCAA’s poll (which is specifically geared towards head-to-head competition) Queens sits 7 points ahead of Indy for the men’s #1 ranking.

Queens leads the women’s rankings by just 2 points over Drury.

October 17, 2018 – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have released their first TYR Top 25 Dual Meet Swimming and Diving Poll of the 2018-19 season. The Queens men and women claimed the number one spot.

On the women’s side, Drury, Nova Southeastern, UC San Diego, and Tampa round out the top five spots. On the men’s side Indianapolis, Drury, Delta State and Oklahoma Baptist complete the top five. In total, twenty-nine men’s and thirty-three women’s teams earned votes.

The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and the next polls are scheduled for release on November 14, January 9, January 30, and February 27.

Division II Men Rank Prev Team Points 1 Queens (NC) 149 2 Indianapolis 142 3 Drury 136 4 Delta State 123 5 Oklahoma Baptist 123 6 UC San Diego 116 7 Florida Southern 110 8 Lindenwood 105 9 Grand Valley 99 10 Wingate 95 11 Colorado Mesa 94 12 Nova Southeastern 86 13 Northern Michigan 74 14 Saint Leo 73 15 Missouri S&T 65 16 Florida Tech 64 17 Fresno Pacific 53 18 Tampa 49 19 McKendree 41 20 Carson-Newman 38 20 West Chester 31 22 Truman State 26 23 Emmanuel 13 24 Wayne State 12 25 Simon Fraser 11 Also Receiving Votes: Findlay (8), Bridgeport (7), Saint Cloud State (4), Henderson State (3)

Division I Women Rank Prev Team Points 1 Queens (NC) 172 2 Drury 170 3 Nova Southeastern 160 4 UC San Diego 150 5 Tampa 124 6 West Chester 124 7 Indianapolis 118 8 Colorado Mesa 110 9 Wingate 107 10 Fresno Pacific 99 11 Lindenwood 97 11 West Florida 94 13 Northern Michigan 93 14 Oklahoma Baptist 88 15 Delta State 79 16 Grand Valley 75 17 Florida Southern 66 18 Carson-Newman 60 19 Wayne State 47 20 Truman State 45 21 Cal State East Bay 42 22 Minnesota State 37 23 Findlay 17 24 Cal Baptist 16 25 Saint Cloud State 15 Also Receiving Votes: Concordia Irvine (13), Simon Fraser/Saint Leo (12), Oachita Baptist (11), Bloomsburg (8), Clarion (7), Sioux Falls (4), LIU Post (3)

Poll Committee

Kyle Berg, Rollins; Justin Hastings, Colorado Mesa; Jason Hite, Indianapolis; John Long, Queens; Chris Villa, Indiana (PA); Jeff Boss, Concordia Irvine; Liam Donnelly, Simon Fraser; James Kiner, Tampa; Heidi Voigt, Northern Michigan; Greg Doyle, Wingate; Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorhead; Tamber McAllister, Dixie State; Nathan Rothman, Mines