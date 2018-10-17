Despite Indy Win, Queens Tops First Division II CSCAA Polls

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA.
Despite losing a dual meet to Indianapolis over the weekend, the Queens men are still ranked #1 in the first 2018-2019 edition of the CSCAA’s dual meet poll for Division II.
Indy won the Queens-Indy-Wingate triangular meet on the men’s side. The meet, however, was swum in short course meters, rather than the typical short course yards NCAA format. In the CSCAA’s poll (which is specifically geared towards head-to-head competition) Queens sits 7 points ahead of Indy for the men’s #1 ranking.
Queens leads the women’s rankings by just 2 points over Drury.
October 17, 2018 – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have released their first TYR Top 25 Dual Meet Swimming and Diving Poll of the 2018-19 season. The Queens men and women claimed the number one spot.
On the women’s side, Drury, Nova Southeastern, UC San Diego, and Tampa round out the top five spots. On the men’s side Indianapolis, Drury, Delta State and Oklahoma Baptist complete the top five. In total, twenty-nine men’s and thirty-three women’s teams earned votes.
The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.
The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and the next polls are scheduled for release on November 14, January 9, January 30, and February 27.
Division II Men
|Rank
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|Queens (NC)
|149
|2
|Indianapolis
|142
|3
|Drury
|136
|4
|Delta State
|123
|5
|Oklahoma Baptist
|123
|6
|UC San Diego
|116
|7
|Florida Southern
|110
|8
|Lindenwood
|105
|9
|Grand Valley
|99
|10
|Wingate
|95
|11
|Colorado Mesa
|94
|12
|Nova Southeastern
|86
|13
|Northern Michigan
|74
|14
|Saint Leo
|73
|15
|Missouri S&T
|65
|16
|Florida Tech
|64
|17
|Fresno Pacific
|53
|18
|Tampa
|49
|19
|McKendree
|41
|20
|Carson-Newman
|38
|20
|West Chester
|31
|22
|Truman State
|26
|23
|Emmanuel
|13
|24
|Wayne State
|12
|25
|Simon Fraser
|11
Also Receiving Votes:
Findlay (8), Bridgeport (7), Saint Cloud State (4), Henderson State (3)
Division I Women
|Rank
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|Queens (NC)
|172
|2
|Drury
|170
|3
|Nova Southeastern
|160
|4
|UC San Diego
|150
|5
|Tampa
|124
|6
|West Chester
|124
|7
|Indianapolis
|118
|8
|Colorado Mesa
|110
|9
|Wingate
|107
|10
|Fresno Pacific
|99
|11
|Lindenwood
|97
|11
|West Florida
|94
|13
|Northern Michigan
|93
|14
|Oklahoma Baptist
|88
|15
|Delta State
|79
|16
|Grand Valley
|75
|17
|Florida Southern
|66
|18
|Carson-Newman
|60
|19
|Wayne State
|47
|20
|Truman State
|45
|21
|Cal State East Bay
|42
|22
|Minnesota State
|37
|23
|Findlay
|17
|24
|Cal Baptist
|16
|25
|Saint Cloud State
|15
Also Receiving Votes:
Concordia Irvine (13), Simon Fraser/Saint Leo (12), Oachita Baptist (11), Bloomsburg (8), Clarion (7), Sioux Falls (4), LIU Post (3)
Poll Committee
Kyle Berg, Rollins; Justin Hastings, Colorado Mesa; Jason Hite, Indianapolis; John Long, Queens; Chris Villa, Indiana (PA); Jeff Boss, Concordia Irvine; Liam Donnelly, Simon Fraser; James Kiner, Tampa; Heidi Voigt, Northern Michigan; Greg Doyle, Wingate; Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorhead; Tamber McAllister, Dixie State; Nathan Rothman, Mines
