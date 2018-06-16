Rikako Ikee Moves to #5 in All-Time Rankings in 100 Fly

2018 MARE NOSTRUM SERIES – MONACO

In her final 100 fly of what has been an electric tour this week at the Mare Nostrum Series in Europe, Japan’s Rikako Ikee swam a 56.23 in the 100 fly that moves her into a tie for the 5th-best time in history in the event. The swim breaks her own Japanese Record of 56.38 that she did in Tokyo in April, and she’s now been her 3 career-best times in the last 10 weeks alone (she was 56.40 in Barcelona earlier this week).

Comparative Splits:

  • Old NR (April): 26.12/30.26 = 56.38
  • New NR (Monaco): 26.37/29.86 = 56.23
  • Career #3 Time (Bacrelona): 26.39/30.01 = 56.40

That time for Ikee is also the new world #1, beating out the 56.35 done by Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, the event World Record holder, in April. Those two won’t see each other at a major long course championship until the 2019 World Championships in South Korea.

5 Fastest 100 LCM Butterflies Ever (Performers):

  1. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 55.48
  2. Dana Vollmer, USA – 55.98
  3. Liu Zige, China – 56.07
  4. Emma McKeon, Australia – 56.18
  5. (TIE) Rikako Ikee, Japan/Jess Schipper, Australia – 56.23.

