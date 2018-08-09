Relay Lineups: Russian, Italian Women Sub-In 3 New Members On Medley

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The relay lineups for the final of the women’s 400 medley relay at the European Championships have been released, and half of the eight finalists have made at least one change from the preliminaries.

The Russians, who were 6th fastest this morning in 4:02.14, have brought in three new swimmers, adding Anastasiia FesikovaYuliya Efimova and Mariia Kameneva to go along with butterflyer Svetlana Chimrova who swam the prelims. Fesikova and Efimova are the gold medalist in their respective 100m strokes, and Chimrova and Kameneva hold the Russian National Records in theirs.

Russia set the European Record in winning silver at last summer’s World Championships, and have to be considered the favorites for gold.

Italy has also made three moves, bringing in Arianna CastiglioniElena Di Liddo and Federica Pellegrini to join backstroker Carlotta Zofkova.

The other moves made were Great Britain adding Georgia Davies onto their backstroke leg and the Germans adding Aliena Schmidtke on their fly leg.

Among the teams standing pat are the Danes, who took the top seed this morning in 3:58.40. They boast a strong squad with Pernille Blume on their anchor. We’ll also seek Katinka Hosszu leading off for the Hungarians out of lane 8.

LANE NAT TEAM BORN Q. TIME
1
 GER
GERMANY 4:02.40
RIEDEMANN Laura 29 MAY 1998
STEIGER Jessica 24 MAY 1992
SCHMIDTKE Aliena 20 NOV 1992
BRUHN Annika 05 OCT 1992
2
 FRA
FRANCE 4:01.52
CINI Mathilde 18 NOV 1994
DEBERGHES Fanny 21 FEB 1994
WATTEL Marie 02 JUN 1997
BONNET Charlotte 14 FEB 1995
3
 ITA
ITALY 4:00.52
ZOFKOVA Carlotta 22 FEB 1993
CASTIGLIONI Arianna 15 AUG 1997
DI LIDDO Elena 08 SEP 1993
PELLEGRINI Federica 05 AUG 1988
4
 DEN
DENMARK 3:58.40
NIELSEN Mie Oe. 25 SEP 1996
PEDERSEN Rikke Moeller 09 JAN 1989
BECKMANN Emilie 04 FEB 1997
BLUME Pernille 14 MAY 1994
5
 GBR
GREAT BRITAIN 3:59.98
DAVIES Georgia 11 OCT 1990
O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie 30 NOV 1995
THOMAS Alys 10 OCT 1990
ANDERSON Freya 04 MAR 2001
6
 NED
NETHERLANDS 4:01.50
TOUSSAINT Kira Marije 22 MAY 1994
SCHOUTEN Tes 31 DEC 2000
ZANDRINGA Kinge 10 OCT 1998
HEEMSKERK Femke 21 SEP 1987
7
 RUS
RUSSIA 4:02.14
FESIKOVA Anastasiia 08 MAY 1990
EFIMOVA Yuliya 03 APR 1992
CHIMROVA Svetlana 15 APR 1996
KAMENEVA Mariia 27 MAY 1999
8
 HUN
HUNGARY 4:03.92
HOSSZU Katinka 03 MAY 1989
SZTANKOVICS Anna 10 JAN 1996
SZILAGYI Liliana 19 NOV 1996
VERRASZTO Evelyn 17 JUL 1989

