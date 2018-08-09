Kaitlyn Ferguson Joins Penn Quakers As Assistant Coach

The University of Pennsylvania’s head swimming & diving coach Mike Schnur has announced the hiring of Kaitlyn Ferguson as a men’s and women’s assistant coach. Ferguson replaces Nikki Kett, who left earlier this summer to become an assistant coach at the University of Michigan.

Ferguson comes to Penn after spending last season at Marshall University where she worked with sprinters. The Thundering Herd finished third at the 2018 Conference USA Championships, with an individual champion in the 200 IM. Prior to that, Ferguson spent three seasons as an assistant coach at her alma mater, Penn State University. During her time with the program, the Nittany Lions enjoyed one top-20 NCAA finish and another in the top 25. Also during this period, backstroker Shane Ryan won four Big Ten titles for Penn State and represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Ferguson began her coaching career with the Badger Swim Club in Larchmont, New York. While working with the elite senior team she coached a variety of swimmers ranging from sectional qualifiers to Olympic trial qualifiers. She served as head coach for the Badger Swim Club at USA Junior Nationals.

As an athlete, Ferguson was a two-time U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier in the 100 back and 200 back. Her highest Olympic Trials finish was 17th. At Penn State, she was a member of the Nittany Lions’ 2006 Big Ten championship team. Ferguson also was an NCAA Championships qualifier and earned honorable mention All-America honors. She graduated from PSU with a degree in kinesiology.

The Penn men’s team finished 5th and the women placed 4th at the 2018 Ivy League Championships.