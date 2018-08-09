Russia Chooses Kuimov Over In-Form Sadovnikov for Men’s Medley Final

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Great Britain, who wisely included Duncan Scott in their prelims 400 medley relay to ensure qualification through from a very tight prelims race, has swapped out the other 3 legs ahead of the final. 2nd-seeded Hungary too has swapped 3 of its 4 legs, while Russia has 4 fresh swimmers to throw at finals after swimming the fastest prelims time by almost two-and-a-half seconds.

The Russians will be hard to beat, given how they’ve performed at this meet and what they’ve withheld for finals.

Their finals relay includes the 100 backstroke champion Kliment Kolesnikov, the 100 breaststroke bronze medalist Anton Chupkov, and freestyle anchor Vlad Morozov who was caught-off by a subpar prelims swim in the 100 free, making him the 3rd-best in his country, and otherwise might’ve landed on the podium himself (he’s raced well otherwise, including in the 50, where he swims the final earlier in Thursday’s session).

Russia has chosen to go with Egor Kuimov on the fly leg of the medley in spite of the fact that Aleksandr Sadovnikov was two tenths faster (51.67 vs. 51.95) in the semi-finals of the 100 fly on Wednesday. Sadovnikov swam in prelims and split 52.41. The Russians are betting on Kuimov coming closer to the 51.1 on a flat-start (51.0 on a relay) that he swam at last year’s World Junior Championships.

The only relay younger than Russia’s in the final is that of Hungary, which includes 18-year old Kristof Milak on the butterfly leg. The average Hungarian swimmer in the final is 21 years, 74 days old, while the average Russian is 21 years, 84 days old.

No other teams seems to have enough pieces to swap in to keep up with the improvements from Russia, Great Britain, and Hungary in spite of a very tight preliminary session. Germany, with the addition of Diener and Wierling and the shift of Kusch from free to fly, could pick up about 2 seconds – they’re in line for a medal if there’s an early departure or a flunked swim from one of those top 3 teams.

 FINAL     –   17:58
LANE NAT TEAM BORN Q. TIME
1
 LTU
LITHUANIA 3:36.19
RAPSYS Danas 29 MAY 1995
SIDLAUSKAS Andrius 05 JUN 1997
MARGEVICIUS Deividas 26 APR 1995
BILIS Simonas 11 NOV 1993
2
 NED
NETHERLANDS 3:35.88
KORSTANJE Nyls Jan 05 FEB 1999
KAMMINGA Arno 22 OCT 1995
VERLINDEN Joeri Jordi 22 JAN 1988
PIJNENBURG Stan Johannes 04 NOV 1996
3
 GBR
GREAT BRITAIN 3:35.52
PYLE Nicholas 17 DEC 2000
PEATY Adam 28 DEC 1994
GUY James 26 NOV 1995
SCOTT Duncan W 06 MAY 1997
4
 RUS
RUSSIA 3:33.08
KOLESNIKOV Kliment 09 JUL 2000
CHUPKOV Anton 22 FEB 1997
KUIMOV Egor 04 JUN 1999
MOROZOV Vladimir 16 JUN 1992
5
 HUN
HUNGARY 3:35.50
BOHUS Richard 09 APR 1993
HORVATH David 16 MAY 1996
MILAK Kristof 20 FEB 2000
NEMETH Nandor 19 NOV 1999
6
 GER
GERMANY 3:35.64
DIENER Christian 06 MAR 1993
SCHWINGENSCHLOEGL Fabian 15 AUG 1991
KUSCH Marius 05 MAY 1993
WIERLING Damian 13 FEB 1996
7
 BLR
BELARUS 3:36.06
TSMYH Mikita 15 APR 1997
SHYMANOVICH Ilya 02 AUG 1994
TSURKIN Yauhen 09 DEC 1990
KRASOCHKA Viktar 02 FEB 1996
8
 SWE
SWEDEN 3:36.77
HOEKFELT Gustav 30 AUG 1994
PERSSON Erik 12 JAN 1994
SJOEDIN Simon 04 OCT 1986
CARLSEN Christoffer 06 MAY 1992

 

  Reserves

Iain

4x100m medley based on best times from this meet. Verraszto’s time is in brackets as she didn’t swim the 100m from the gun this meet – the time is her best split from the meet with her reaction time from the 200m IM heat. GB look well ahead in the men’s due to Morozov’s heat misjudgement. If I had given him the ‘Verraszto treatment’ his split would be 47.95, giving Russia a lead of 0.11. MEN GBR – N. Pyle, A. Peaty, J. Guy, D. Scott 54.50, 57.10, 51.75, 48.23 – 3:31.58 RUS – K. Kolesnikov, A. Chupkov, E. Kuimov, V. Morozov 52.51, 59.06, 51.95, 48.75 – 3:32.27 GER – C. Diener, F. Schwingenschloegl, M. Kusch, D. Wierling 53.92, 1:00.49,… Read more »

