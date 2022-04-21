Reigning Olympic Champion Chase Kalisz Enters 400 IM At U.S. World Trials

2022 PHILLIPS 66 INTERNATIONAL TEAM TRIALS

Despite some rumblings that his focus was shifting away from the event this year, reigning Olympic champion Chase Kalisz has at least entered the men’s 400 IM for next week’s U.S. International Team Trials in Greensboro, N.C.

While entering an event is far from a certainty that the swimmer will compete in it (as I remember that Ryan Lochte entered the 400 IM at the Olympic Trials last year), Kalisz is at least keeping his options open as he could reclaim the World Championship title that he lost in 2019 and simultaneously hold the Olympic, World and Pan Pacific titles in the 400 IM.

The 28-year-old has been a fixture representing the U.S. in the 400 IM on the major international scene for the last nine years, having won a medal in the event at two Olympics, three World Championships and two Pan Pacs since 2013 (including one gold in each competition apiece).

After winning 400 IM silver at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Kalisz won the 2017 World Championship title while becoming the third-fastest performer in history in a time of 4:05.90. He then failed to make the final at the 2019 World Championships before rebounding for Olympic gold last summer in Tokyo, topping the field in 4:09.42.

In addition to that event, Kalisz is also entered to compete in the 200 fly, 200 breast and 200 IM, a lineup that works out favorably with no doubles over the five-day meet.

Tuesday, April 26 – Day 1

200 fly

Wednesday, April 27 – Day 2

200 breast

Thursday, April 28 – Day 3

400 IM

Friday, April 29 – Day 4

Off

Saturday, April 30 – Day 5

200 IM

If he does race the 400 IM, Kalisz’s main competition is expected to be training mate Jay Litherland and University of Texas swimmer Carson Foster, who placed third behind Kalisz and Litherland at the 2021 Olympic Trials and then went out and posted a time nearly a full second faster than Kalisz went to win Olympic gold a month later.

In the 200 IM, Kalisz will be contending with Foster, Shaine Casas and potentially Michael Andrew. Andrew won the event at the Olympic Trials last year but has said it’s not one of his primary focuses this year.

While the medley events would typically be Kalisz’s main priority at a selection meet like this, the 200 fly and 200 breast fields are relatively wide open compared to what we’ve seen in the past and he could realistically make a run to qualify for the Worlds team in both.

The UGA grad is currently seeded second in both IMs, fifth in the 200 fly and eighth in the 200 breast, but his personal best times would slot him second and fourth in the 200 fly and 200 breast, respectively.

See the full psych sheet here.