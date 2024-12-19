Regan Smith & Kate Douglass RETURN to the SwimSwam Podcast, Debrief Short Course Worlds

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Roster Index
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Pick’em
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6
- Complete final results (PDF)
Regan Smith and Kate Douglass combined for 14 medals, 8 world records (9 unofficially), and $261,000 in earnings at the 2024 Short Course World Championships. Both swim stars came on the SwimSwam Podcast to debrief their historic performances.