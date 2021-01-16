Regan Smith Excited to be Shaking the Rust Off in San Antonio (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:01.69

Coming off her swim-off victory over Isabel Ivey to get into the ‘A’ final, Olivia Smoliga attacked the women’s 200 free from the front out in Lane 8, holding the lead through the 150 with Regan Smith, Madisyn Cox and Abbey Weitzeil hot on her tail.

Cox had a solid closing 50 in 30.75, managing to out-touch Smith for the win in a time of 1:59.42 to Smith’s 1:59.49. Cox swam a season-best of 1:58.97 at the U.S. Open in November.

Smith’s time is her third-fastest ever, while Smoliga held on for third in 1:59.91, her fourth time breaking into the 1:59s.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINALS

PSS Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:00.69

Just over half an hour after her 200 free, Regan Smith finished off a very impressive double by winning the women’s 100 fly in 58.55.

Smith, 18, led at the 50 in 27.35, followed closely by Olivia Bray (27.50), but really extended that advantage with a back-half of 31.20. Smith’s time falls just shy of her season-best 58.09 from the U.S. Open.