Madisyn Cox Did 20×50 IM on :35 With the Texas Men… Then Did it Again (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

  • PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:01.69
  1. Madisyn Cox, TXLA, 1:59.42
  2. Regan Smith, RIPT, 1:59.49
  3. Olivia Smoliga, ABSC, 1:59.91

Coming off her swim-off victory over Isabel Ivey to get into the ‘A’ final, Olivia Smoliga attacked the women’s 200 free from the front out in Lane 8, holding the lead through the 150 with Regan SmithMadisyn Cox and Abbey Weitzeil hot on her tail.

Cox had a solid closing 50 in 30.75, managing to out-touch Smith for the win in a time of 1:59.42 to Smith’s 1:59.49. Cox swam a season-best of 1:58.97 at the U.S. Open in November.

1
swimfin5
30 minutes ago

That’s why she drinks her tap water

