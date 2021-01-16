2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO
- January 14-17, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, Texas
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Info (Both Sites)
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Session Timelines
- How To Watch
- Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Start Times (Central Time): Women’s Prelims: 9:00 a.m. / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 6:00 p.m.
- Friday Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINALS
- PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016
- U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:01.69
- Madisyn Cox, TXLA, 1:59.42
- Regan Smith, RIPT, 1:59.49
- Olivia Smoliga, ABSC, 1:59.91
Coming off her swim-off victory over Isabel Ivey to get into the ‘A’ final, Olivia Smoliga attacked the women’s 200 free from the front out in Lane 8, holding the lead through the 150 with Regan Smith, Madisyn Cox and Abbey Weitzeil hot on her tail.
Cox had a solid closing 50 in 30.75, managing to out-touch Smith for the win in a time of 1:59.42 to Smith’s 1:59.49. Cox swam a season-best of 1:58.97 at the U.S. Open in November.
That’s why she drinks her tap water