Lilly King Describes the Christmas Training Set that Conquered Her (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO
- January 14-17, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, Texas
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times (Central Time): Women’s Prelims: 9:00 a.m. / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 6:00 p.m.
Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS
- PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011
- U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:10.99
- Lilly King, ISC, 1:07.14
- Kathleen Baker, TE, 1:08.44
- Rachel Bernhardt, GAME, 1:09.00
In just her second long course race of the season following this morning’s prelims, Lilly King took more than second off her heats swim in 1:07.14 to win the women’s 100 breast comfortably. King, 23, moves into 11th in the world for 2020-21.
Former 100 back world record holder Kathleen Baker was just four-tenths back of King on the opening 50 in 31.82, and held off the pure breaststrokers down the stretch to claim second in 1:08.44. That marks Baker’s second-best swim ever, having gone 1:07.90 back in March.
Rachel Bernhardt (1:09.00) out-touched Micah Sumrall (1:09.06) in a tight race for third. At the U.S. Open, the 25-year-old Bernhardt was just a few one-hundredths off her lifetime best in 1:07.67.
