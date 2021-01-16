Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lilly King Describes the Christmas Training Set that Conquered Her (Video)

Comments: 1

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS

  • PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:10.99
  1. Lilly King, ISC, 1:07.14
  2. Kathleen Baker, TE, 1:08.44
  3. Rachel Bernhardt, GAME, 1:09.00

In just her second long course race of the season following this morning’s prelims, Lilly King took more than second off her heats swim in 1:07.14 to win the women’s 100 breast comfortably. King, 23, moves into 11th in the world for 2020-21.

Former 100 back world record holder Kathleen Baker was just four-tenths back of King on the opening 50 in 31.82, and held off the pure breaststrokers down the stretch to claim second in 1:08.44. That marks Baker’s second-best swim ever, having gone 1:07.90 back in March.

Rachel Bernhardt (1:09.00) out-touched Micah Sumrall (1:09.06) in a tight race for third. At the U.S. Open, the 25-year-old Bernhardt was just a few one-hundredths off her lifetime best in 1:07.67.

PhillyMark
1 hour ago

Nice way to ring in 2021. The set was even worse for Cody, though. Lily attached a zip-tie to his goggles and it was dangling into his face the entire set. An added element of mental torture.

